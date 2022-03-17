At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

A cosy capsule collection of pyjamas has landed at Cotton On that’s raising money for young Aussies dealing with cancer. Never thought we could say we’re helping fight the Big C by sleeping, but here we are.

The limited-edition Sleep Exchange range in collaboration with the Sony Foundation features designs from some pretty big names in the music world — Foo Fighters, Slash and Amy Shark. If you’ve ever wanted to get comfy with some red-hot musicians in the most wholesome way possible, now’s your chance.

Honestly, the PJ range is perfect for a last-minute present for that one relative who’s simply obsessed with Guns ‘N’ Roses or for stocking up on some warmer comfies before the cooler months set in.

A Foo Fighters robe? Simply ideal for Dad with his morning cuppa as he surveys his kingdom (the backyard) with a hand on his hip.

The collection includes everything you need for a big snooze, from oversized t-shirts ($39.99) to comfy lounge pants ($59.99) to that fluffy robe ($89.99). All the kinda stuff that’s perfect for chilly winter mornings while you’re mainlining black coffee into your gob to shake off the headbanging from the night before.

All of the proceeds from the sleepy time range will go to young Aussies and their families as they deal with cancer treatment. The money will help fund nights of accommodation for young cancer patients in regional Australia, providing homes away from home through the Sony Foundation’s You Can Stay program.

Amy Shark said she believes in the power of music to get herself through hard times, and hopes her pyjama range can help do the same thing.

“When I was younger, a friend of mine passed away from cancer and I just remember how unfair it was that someone with so much of life still ahead of them was taken too soon,” she said.

“To think that my PJs will help those with cancer while in your sleep is such a great concept and I’m stoked to be involved with my own set in the range alongside legends like Slash and Foo Fighters.”

You can explore the Sleep Exchange range over on the Cotton On website right now.