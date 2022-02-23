Live music is swinging back into Victoria in a bloody huge way with the Foo Fighters announcing a one-off concert in Geelong on March 4. Now there’s a sentence I never expected to write anytime in the last six to 24 months.

The big gig is going down next Friday at GMHBA Stadium in Geelong — the first time live music has been put on at the Geelong Cats home ground — and they’ll be joined by local punk legends The Meanies and Amyl & The Sniffers.

I don’t know what’s more incredible about this, the fact that arguably one of the world’s biggest rock bands is playing at fuckin’ Kardinia Park or that it’s LITERALLY NEXT WEEK.

Fuck me, my brain’s so conditioned to buying tickets to a gig and then waiting a minimum of six to eight months for it to roll around. Not seven days. This has absolutely sent me.

Tickets are on sale from 12pm midday on Friday, February 25 through Ticketmaster, and it’s reported that around 25,000 tickets will be up for grabs.

The big Fooies gig is the inaugural gig of ALWAYS LIVE, which is the latest addition to Victoria’s schedule of Major Events and a passion project of the late Michael Gudinski OAM.

Now chaired by his son Matt Gudinski, ALWAYS LIVE joins massive events like the AFL Grand Final, the Boxing Day Test and the Australian Open in the state’s events calendar.

“ALWAYS LIVE was a passion project for my dad to ensure Victoria continued to be recognised as the music capital of Australia, and Melbourne as one of the leading music cities in the world,” Matt said.

“Dad worked tirelessly over many years to bring his vision and concept to life and to obtain the support of the Victorian Government. The initiative has been in the works for a long time and has been impacted by COVID-19 leading to several postponements of its launch and delivery.

“I’m honoured to be part of now making it a reality at a time when the live music scene needs all the support it can get. The focus of this year’s instalment of ALWAYS LIVE is reinvigorating and reconnecting the State through the power of live music.

I know Dad would be very proud to see the event launched and form a major part of re-establishing a thriving live music scene.”

Geelong’s massive Foo Fighters appearance is set to be the first in a string of gigs, with the full 2022 ALWAYS LIVE program landing mid-year.