Succumb To Yr Inner Lazy W/ These 13 Boiler Suits That Don’t Require A Second Thought In The AM

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Strap yourselves in, folks, because boiler suits are well and truly back on the scene. Now, I know what you’re thinking — when the fuck did mechanic-wear become chic? God only knows. But, hey, we’re not complaining — these all-in-ones are comfy as hell and make for a full fit, minus all the trouble of deciding what goes with what.

According to TikToker @localhormones, all you have to do is chuck some accessories on top and add a jacket if you’re cold, then voila, you’re set to go.

So, without further ado, here are some of the best around the traps, especially if you’re in the market for a seriously comfy spring.

GLUE STORE

Thrills Hard Yakka Coveralls in Yakka Blue, $189.99

In full workman style, Thrills has collaborated with Hard Yakka to create this lil’ number. A cross between “I’m going to my plumbing day job” to weekend pub chic — the chokehold this piece of clothing will have on the masses this spring will be unmatched. Just wait.

MYER

Third Form Crossroads Jumpsuit, $320

For something that screams a little more “boozy brunch with the girls,” may I present to you this Third Form cotton boiler suit for women? With a tie-belt to cinch you in, and an ankle cut-off to show off some chunky sandals or heels, you’ve got yourself a solid fit here, besties.

SURF STITCH

Rue Stiic Bex Worksuit, $155.40 (usually $259)

If you’re planning on giving your boiler suit some love in summer, this Rue Stiic all-in-one is made from lightweight cotton and linen, so rest assured, you’ll be able to get some breeze up in there to stay cool.

THE ICONIC

Third Form Slick Rick Pu, $176 (usually $320)

Did someone say boiler suit fit for a night out?! This leather number is the perfect bridge between comfy and sexy.

Insight Avianna Denim Boiler Suit, $95.96 (usually $119.95)

If you’re not a fan of the long sleeves and long pants but still want to embrace the boiler suit trend, this shorts variation is just as gorgeous — especially when it comes to chucking something over your togs before you go to the pool or beach.

ASOS

Signature 8 Wide Sleeve Denim Boiler Suit, $110.50 (usually $147)

Moving to thicker material, this Signature 8 wide-sleeve denim boiler suit for women is better kept for those cooler spring/summer days given it’s quite heavy. The in-built belt will also give you the SNATCHED look that I know you’re all after.

Top Man Denim Boiler Suit, $130

The boys don’t have to miss out either — this Top Man number makes picking a fit easy as hell. Kind of like an all-in-one shampoo or face wash, but in clothing form. Thank us later.

DICKIES

Dickies Haughton Long-Sleeve Boiler Suit in Black, $151.50 (usually $178)

From the people that make the iconic Dickies pants you’ve seen all over the internet — rolled down at the waistband, no less – this boiler suit is just an extension of that with sleeves. You can wear it all zipped up or throw on a crop and leave it open like the model above. The world really is your oyster here.

KSUBI

Ksubi Hazard Boiler Dress, $130 (usually $259.95)

Well, well, well, what do we have here? A boiler suit dress? Yep, folks. For those among us who would like a more femme twist on the boiler suit trend, this is it.

Ksubi Feedback Boiler Suit in Tan, $112 (usually $279.95)

Alternatively, this high-neck, collared boiler suit for women comes in a unique tan colour that can be dressed up with heels (as shown) or down with sneakers.

NASTY GAL

Acid Wash Plunging V Neck Denim Boiler Suit, $57.60 (usually $128)

In the market for a unique boiler suit that has a plunging V-neck? Nasty Gal has got you covered — and for 55% off. While it’s currently pictured in white, it also comes in a bunch of different colourways, including pink, black and blue.

CONVERSE

Unisex Converse Shapes Boiler Suit, $150 (usually $200)

Thanks to its loose fit and cotton build, this Converse option is the epitome of comfort. It’s also down by a neat $50 for a limited time only, so get in quick, bbys.

EM ON HOLIDAY

Air Brush Check Jumpsuit, $150 (usually $300)

The colour says it all. No further comment is required.