There’s something about ’80s fashion trends that we’re always drawn to. Everything from the boxy blazers and power suits to colourful flares and the tailored jumpsuits literally just look fucking sick. And the one thing you can always count on when it comes to fashion is that everything that’s old inevitably becomes new again.

After a few bland as fuck years in lockdown, it’s no wonder we’re craving dopamine inducing, maximalist ‘80s outfits that are nothing but bold silhouettes, bright colours, and punchy prints. We’re chasing that fun, full of energy fashion that is eternally optimistic and ready for anything the day can throw at us.

It also doesn’t hurt that each ’80s trend is also comfortable as hell and made for activities. Watch us strut to work on a Friday in a flared denim boiler suit or a hot pink power suit and command every room we walk into before hitting the bars post-5pm for a bevvie and a boogie. Seriously, these ’80s ‘fit demand to be seen.

If like us, you’re keen to dabble in the ’80s fashion resurgence this winter, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve curated the ultimate must-buy list, so you can partake in the trend.

The ’80s Fashion Trends Worth Shopping in 2022

Windbreakers

Quiksilver x Stranger Things Womens Lenora Windbreaker Jacket, $99.99

If patchwork, pastel windbreakers don’t just scream the ’80s, I don’t know what does. This one from the Stranger Things x Quiksilver collaboration is the perfect oversized fit. The elastic cuffs and hem look siiiiick. Plus, the half-zip closure makes this windbreaker a must for layering during the cooler months. We’re getting ‘let’s get physical‘ vibes, and we’re here for it.

Boiler suits

Afends Miami Hemp Denim Flared Jumpsuit, $200

Making room in your winter wardrobe for the Miami jumpsuit is going to be pretty easy, just look at it! Inspired by the’80s, this boiler suit is a flattering fitted design and a button-up front and a four-pocket combo. The best part though is that it’s made from eco-friendly organic cotton and hemp denim, so this durable jumpsuit will last you for years. It’s the epitome of effortless, ’80s style.

Overalls

Stradivarius Wide-leg Denim Dungarees, $72

If you’re after a more traditional style of overalls with a twist of ’80s fashion, these bright pink, wide-leg dungarees from Stradivarius are a solid choice. They’re flirty, functional and fabulous!

Pant Suits

ASOS Extro & Vert Pant Suit, $90 (blazer), $60 (pant)

The ’80s called and power suits are back, so why not go the extra mile and get a bright pink one! It was love at first scroll when we spied this hot pink one on ASOS. The pants are a high-rise, wide-leg fit while the blazer is slightly oversized and can be worn open or closed.

Flares

Original Flare Jean, $69.99

Flares have slowly but surely been making a comeback over the last few years. If you’re yet to embrace the ’80s fashion trend, now is the time. The pair from Cotton On is the perfect place to start. They’re colourful, quirky and flattering as all hell. We’d suggest pairing them with some bright Docs or platform shoes to really get those ’80s vibes flowing.

Graphic Tees

Dad Graphic Tee, $29.99

If you can’t get your hands on some actual ’80s band tees, then these poppy graphic t-shirts from Cotton On are probably the next best thing. They’re an easy way to brighten up your winter wardrobe while still giving retro steez.

Bold Prints

Happy Hawaii Kokomo Pant, $250

These bold little babies will basically become your winter uniform. They’re vintage-inspired straight leg cotton drill pants from Aussie designer Emma Mulholland. Pretty much every piece from Holiday captures the drifting, restless travellers’ vibes of the ’80s and ’90s, and are a god damn vibe tbh.

Leather coats

Cotton On Vegan Leather Mac Colar Trench Coat, $109.99

We blame High Fidelity (the Zoë Kravitz version) for our obsession with leather coats. It screams ’80s glam rocker fashion and pairs perfectly with boyfriend fit blue denim jeans, Docs or combat boots and a cropped singlet, tee or long sleeve.

Body Suits

AGOLDE Rianne Bodysuit, $105.52

We can see why back in the ’80s everyone was obsessed with bodysuits. They pair perfectly with denim and instantly make any look more elevated.