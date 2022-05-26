PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Disney+ to celebrate the magic of movie night.

The year is 1999. It’s a Friday night and your mum gives you a $10 note. With a twinkle in your eye you run ahead, straight into Blockbuster.

The VHS’ are lined up like trophies on a shelf, the rainbow popcorn that always tasted slightly off is bagged by the counter, and you know that you have the responsibility of picking the movie your family will watch approximately four and a half times over the weekend.

Honestly, nothing will replace that feeling. A rite of passage for any millennial child, now the nostalgia can only be comforted by attempting to recreate a Friday movie night at home. Disney+ has a bunch of classic films available to stream with a large chunk of them being straight from the golden years AKA the 90s.

If you’re feeling as nostalgic as me, then here are four classic movies that will help you bring the 90s aesthetic into the 20s and feel a twinkle of joy once more.

Not many movies encapsulate the 90s more than 10 Things I Hate About You. A modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s Taming Of The Shrew, this film catapulted actors like Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger and Joseph Gordon-Levitt into Hollywood stars.

When it comes to fashion, the film is set as a romantic comedy in a high school so the clothes are representative of the laid back 90s aesthetic. Protagonist Kat Sratford nails the flip flop, khaki, and zip-up hoodie trend while her younger sister, Bianca, is remembered for her feminine and floral midi dresses.



Plus, who could forget Bianca’s famous fashion analogy? “There’s a difference between like and love. Because I like my Skechers, but I love my Prada backpack.” That movie truly warms my cold, cold heart.

So you want to bathe in the colours of the 90s?

Look no further than Cool Runnings. The film follows a Jamaican bobsled team who fight the odds to compete in the 1988 Winter Olympics. Obviously, for most of the film they’re wearing bobsledding suits which you could rock if you were super committed to the 90s vibe, however, when the team are out of their slick sportswear, they’re dressed in bright, colourful t-shirts and shorts. The film also celebrates a bold tie-dye moment and what could be more 90s than that?

I know that twins Annie James and Hallie Parker (both played by the iconic Lindsay Lohan) are 11 years old. In saying that, there might not be a 90s film that’s influenced my fashion sense more than The Parent Trap. From Meredith Blake’s step-mum vibe to the twins’ mixture of British prep and California style, The Parent Trap truly has all of the 90s aesthetics you could need. From camp activewear, to fancy tweed, and even an iconic sunglasses moment from Miss Lohan herself, be sure to pop it on for your weekend movie night and revel in the fashion of yesteryear.

Oh, Leo. Baz Luhrman’s 1996 adaptation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet (he was a popular guy in the 90s apparently) is what 90s dreams are made of. Chuck this film on for movie night and get lost in the mixture of 90s fashion with hints of its 13th century roots. With bright, colourful shirts, Leonardo DiCaprio’s floppy curtain hair and Clare Danes‘ vintage wedding dress and up-do, it’s an aesthetic dream.

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion follows two friends who, at 28, realise their lives are not all that impressive. Before their ten year school reunion, the duo invent fake careers to blow their peers away. This movie is still lauded for its fashion chops with think pieces being produced every anniversary. Chuck this flick on for movie night to be inspired by the chunky heels, fruit accessories, and bright colours.

In my opinion, Never Been Kissed is a perfect rom-com. It has all of the elements of the teen comedy with enough adult drama to keep you hooked. This film was released in 1999 so it’s easy to spot the 2000s fashion trickling through.

Drew Barrymore’s performance of Josie “Grossie” Geller who has to go back to high school as an undercover journalist is enhanced by her extra feather boa suit and pale pink dress as she waits on the baseball pitch. So cute. Keep an eye out for Jessica Alba’s mismatched skirt and baby tee combo coupled with bright green eyeshadow.



Looking for more films that capture the 90s aesthetic? Disney+ is your home of vintage movie nights and films that capture the nostalgia and magic of your childhood. Oh, and RIP, Blockbuster. Forever in our hearts.