As of right now, you can binge-watch the first part of Stranger Things 4 on Netflix (if you haven’t started already). And according to the Duffer Brothers season four is the biggest and most frightening season yet, but don’t worry, we’re not going to riddle this yarn with spoilers. We’re here to talk fashion. Specifically, the ’80s-inspired collab between Stranger Things 4 x Quiksilver that the cast actually wears throughout the fourth season.

Our standards were set pretty fucking high after Daddy , er, Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) donned on a Hawaiian shirt and sent all of us to horny jail in season three.

Case in point

However, this collab might just top it. You can get your mouthbreathing mitts on sick ‘fits like Max’s iconic blue jacket (The Max Fleece), Nancy’s retro denim bomber (The Nancy Jacket), and Steve’s white bomber jacket (The Steve Jacket), as well as a bunch of brightly coloured buttons ups, pants and trackies.

Have a geez, would ya?

Shop the Stranger Things 4 x Quiksilver range

Quiksilver x Stranger Things Women’s The Max Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $89.99

The Max Half-Zip Sweatshirt is the epitome of 1980’s California — fun, athletic, and effortlessly cool, just like its Stranger Things namesake, Max Mayfield. Created in collaboration with Stranger Things’ costume department, the Max Jacket takes you back to the days of extra-wide skateboards and video arcades.

Quiksilver x Stranger Things Men’s The Steve Jacket, $159.99

If you’re longing for the days of dirty mullets and wearing sunnies around your neck, the Steve Jacket was made for you. One of the sickest parts about this jacket (aside from Steve actually wearing it throughout the series) is the exact style and design of one of Quiksilver’s famous surf jackets from 1986.

Quiksilver x Stranger Things Women’s The Nancy Denim Jacket, $159.99

The Nancy Jacket takes you back to the days of leg warmers, big hair and rollerball lip gloss (aka heaven!). Designed to look totally rad and retro, it features a high collar, pleating at the shoulders and yoke, metal snaps with Quiksilver logo details, and snap tabs at the waist.

Uh, we’ll take one of everything, thanks!

Now, these are just a few of the spicy little numbers from this drop. If you’re keen to explore all of the upside-down, er, we mean drop, you can find it here.