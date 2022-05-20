At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Saddle up, mouth breathers, because the ’80s-inspired collab of our dreams is here. To celebrate the launch of Stranger Things season four, our mates over at Quiksilver and Netflix are dropping a collection of classic 1980s threads — and they’re fucking sick, to say the least.

With season four set in 1986/1987, the first drop — the 1986 Capsule — is peak ’80s fashion. Think sick vintage cut tees, boardies, hoodies, trackies, windbreakers, button-ups and more in a range of bright colours, pastel tones, and bold patterns. You can check out a little teaser of the collection below.

Frothing! One of the major perks about this drop is that it’s not just your standard collaboration. Some of the pieces from the range will actually be worn by the cast of Stranger Things throughout season four.

“Quiksilver was an integral part of California fashion in the 1980s,” said Stranger Things Costume Designer Amy Parris. “The show is so true to the period that it only made sense to infuse Quiksilver archive pieces through the show this season.”

“We’ve been able to revive classic styles from the 1986 and 1987 Quik archive to align with Stranger Things 4, creating specific apparel for cast members and consumers alike,” explained Quiksilver’s Product Director Andrew Henry.

How bloody good?!

That’s not all, though, folks. Quiksilver will drop multiple capsule collections over the coming weeks, so you can stack your cart with heaps of the good stuff ahead of winter.

So without further ado, let’s take a geez at some of our favourite pieces from the 1986 capsule…

Hawkins Jacket, $159.99

Umm, the thought of Joey Keery wearing this jacket immediately sends us to horny jail.

Lenora Fleece Tracksuit Pants, $79.99

These trackies will blow your daggy lockdown trackies out of the water. Time for a new pair, doll.

Lenora Windbreaker Jacket, $99.99

Ugh, this might just be our favourite piece from the 1986 capsule. It’s giving Olivia Newton-John let’s get physical vibes!

OG Arch, $79.99

These would pair quite nicely with a surfboard and a Chiko roll.

Women’s Upsidedown shirt, $69.99

A zesty Hawaiian shirt? Daddy Hopper would approve.

Now, these are just a few of the spicy little numbers from drop numero uno, and you can get your hands on them here. If you’re keen to be among the first to see drop two, you can sign up for early access right here.