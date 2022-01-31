I hate to admit it, but I’ve been balls-deep in the depths of early noughties TikTok lately — and by balls-deep, I mean it’s 3am, and I’m in the bathroom gelling my hair into a 2000s hairstyle, that quite frankly, looks one mental breakdown away from being a mohawk.

Nevertheless, much like the ’90s resurgence that we saw come to life in the last decade on runways and celeb gossip mags, this TikTok Y2k revival is bringing back the likes of low-waisted bootleg jeans (thanks, but no thanks), Juicy Couture velour, those iconic mini handbags, Lizzie McGuire’s space buns and even those fucking zig-zag parts.

If you need a visual image, it’s literally Lizzie McGuire and young Paris Hilton’s entire aesthetic. And now we’ve got the likes of Bella Hadid, the Kardashians and Euphoria’s Maddy just rocking it casually in the streets.

So, to celebrate this cultural reset. I thought it would be the perfect time to teach you how to give your hair an extra lil’ early noughties oomph (sponsored by my 3am styling shenanigans). Pair these 2000s hairstyles with that matching Juicy Couture tracksuit, and you’ve got yourself a noughties look, sweetie.

How to recreate the best 2000s hairstyles

How to do space buns

Use a thin parting comb from this one-stop-shop 12-piece brush set to divide your hair down the centre, and work in a little John Freida Frizz-Ease Daily Nourishment Conditioner to prepare your gorgeous locks for styling. Separate a small portion of hair from the front (which will form the front fringe) and tie it off for later. Chuck a generous blob of this Eco Styler Moroccan Argan Oil Styling Gel on your hands and work from front to back to slick your hair away from your face, keeping any flyaways at bay. Go in with your parting comb again to brush your hair back into two sleek pigtails. If you’ve got super curly hair, you can douse your brush in some more gel to provide optimal stick. Once you’ve done that, spin each pigtail around into a bun and tie it off, leaving the ends facing upwards for a spiky-looking effect. Add some more gel to the ends of the spikes that are peeking out from the bun, so it’ll stay all day, baby. Now, take out the front bits you left aside previously, and give them a quick once over with a hair straightener to frame your face. Do a quick spritz all over with some of the L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray (AKA my favourite finisher that won’t leave your hair crunchy as fuck and oily-looking). Now you’re ready to roll with the early noughties league.

How to style a zig-zag part

Start with unwashed, dirty hair (the dirtier, the better because that’s where the best volume comes from). If you’ve just washed it, though, give it some extra oomph with a bit of this Toni & Guy Volume Dry Shampoo. Use a parting comb to make a clean zig-zag part through the centre of your hair. If you’re having trouble, try doing one section slowly at a time. Now, douse your locks (like literally douse them)) in this Eco Styler Moroccan Argan Oil Styling Gel, taking care to make sure your pesky baby hairs at the front have received some TLC, too. Go back in with your parting comb and slick your hair back into a bun. Make sure you only pull halfway through to give the back of your hair that spiky 2000s hairstyle look. Gel the spikes if needed for extra hold. You can even pull some front bits out at this point, as shown, and straighten them in place. Finish with a spritz of hairspray, and you’re now a certified baddie. However, if you’re prone to flyaways, even after using a whole fucking bucket of gel (read: me), then bringing along a Slick Stick is not a bad idea for touch-ups.

The early 2000s hairstyle using lil’ elastic hair ties

Start with wet locks for this one, and massage some of this John Frieda Frizz-Ease Dream Curls Styling Foam through your hair to enhance its natural texture. Now, brush your hair out with a thin comb and part your hair down the centre or side. If you’re prone to frizz, it’s at this point you should work through some Ouai Matte Pomade into the front of your hair. This will give it that slick look without making it look super oily or crunchy. After that’s done, use the parting brush to carve out a small section of hair and tie it off with a very small hair tie. Repeat this process until you don’t have any sections remaining. This little pack of clear ties will work a treat. After that, go in with a curl diffuser (if your hairdryer didn’t come with one, you could get this universal diffuser attachment that’ll fit almost any hairdryer) to give some fantastic texture and volume to your hair. If your locks dry really curly naturally, you can also just let it air dry. Hello, early 2000s Lizzie McGuire! Pop in some extra dry shampoo at the back for volume and some hairspray for those pesky flyaways.

How to style butterfly clips without looking like you’re heading off to kinder

You can complete the previous 2000s hairstyle and simply add in a couple of butterfly clips over the hair ties for a Y2K vibe. Alternatively, you can attach butterfly clips on small plaits or just put them in on their own to instantly bring back some old Lizzie McGuire charm.

The early 2000s half up, half down hairstyle

Start with parting your hair directly down the centre, then take the back sections and tie them into pigtails. Once you’ve done that, go in and twist both of them into lil’ buns. For an extra touch, add a couple of butterfly clips to the base of the bun. You can match these to your outfit if you feel so inclined cos’ monochrome makes the world go-’round, baby. Using a bobby pin (or a few depending on how thick your hair is), take the front sections and pin them back behind your ear.

