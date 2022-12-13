Noted sweetie pie Katie Holmes has sent the internet into a tizzy ‘cos of an extremely Y2K outfit she recently donned. I personally think she slayed the house down boots Houston I’m deceased, but it would appear I’m in the minority.

The look in question was worn at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York City, an event I know nothing about. A quick Google search tells me it’s some sort of Christmas show and not a fancy gala as such, but nevertheless it sounds like a wholesome, festive and positively sleighworthy affair.

It was at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball that Katie Holmes and her stylist thought to themselves, “You know what? This will be the perfect event to show those cargo skirt-wearing, Depop-loving girlies on TikTok what Y2K fashion really means.”

Without further ado, I present The Look™.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cut (@thecut)

The strapless blue minidress with bow detailing which is giving “stick on bra”. The frayed straight-leg jeans. The black New Balance sneakers. It’s perfect and I shan’t be hearing anything other than praise and adoration for the good sis Katie.

Unfortunately for me, a lot of the feedback I’ve heard about the outfit has been negative. The comments have ranged from “a jail sentence is justified for this crime against fashion” to “this trend does not need to be brought back”, which are both sentiments I wholeheartedly disagree with.

this trend reared its ugly head years ago and honestly how dare Katie Holmes have the audacity to try to bring it back pic.twitter.com/oVZ43ZxFsO — AA (@allisona15) December 10, 2022

Katie Holmes woke up & decided it was 2002 pic.twitter.com/0yDOyuLL6Z — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) December 11, 2022

Katie Holmes should be in prison for this pic.twitter.com/rWCnjdlIlC — mizge (@mihailo____) December 10, 2022

That picture of Katie Holmes is from 2022???? pic.twitter.com/1OsH517Djr — jett. (@madebyjett) December 11, 2022

I unfortunately cannot comment on the Katie Holmes dress top + jeans combo because I too lived through the early 00’s and made decisions I regret — Emily Rossi (@leadinglatte) December 11, 2022

Firstly, the prison situation: we all know that the only jail-worthy fashion trend is those atrocious skinny jeans blokes wear which have, like, horizontal-stripe ridges on the knees and thighs. They look like one of those ye olde wooden washboards that maids would use to scrub puffy peasant blouses and bloomers until they were squeaky clean. Vomit, gagging in a bad way et cetera.

Secondly, the Y2K resurgence is already here. We cannot cherry-pick trends such as low-rise jeans and micro-skirts and then pooh-pooh dresses over pants, AKA the final boss of 2000s fashion.

READ MORE Jacob Elordi Won A Fashion Competition In 2012 & The Pics Are A Truly Cursed Time Capsule

If Bella Hadid wore Holmes’ fit, I can guarantee you that folks would be clicking the Depop app on their phones so hard they’d break the screen. It honestly wouldn’t surprise me to hear Hadid has already rocked something similar, but she swapped the New Balance sneakers for a pair of Adidas Sambas and added a Vivienne Westwood choker. Pinterest has been found shaking.

Bow down to your mother Katie Holmes for going the whole bloody hog with her Y2K lewk and not subscribing to the TikTokification of the style. Obviously, it’s fine to do such a thing if you so desire, but leave the OGs out of it. Have some goddamn respect on their name.

Also, let the record show Holmes had to survive being married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012. She’s allowed to revisit the days of Y2K fashion yore as a form of catharsis.

this is what true y2k is but y’all aren’t ready for that conversation https://t.co/EBN6hv9ESr — indie (@INDIEWASHERE) December 10, 2022

Now if you excuse me, I’ll be rifling through storage to find my archival Urban Angel circa 2007 pieces. If Katie Holmes can eat and leave no crumbs, so can I.