Paris 2024 Olympics: Everything You Need To Know About When The Games Start & Where To Watch

The Paris 2024 Olympics are getting closer by the second, which means all your favourite things about the historic event are almost upon us! Sports! Medals! Athletes allegedly getting jiggy in the Olympic Village! Actually, who am I kidding with “allegedly”, you don’t get sent 300K condoms for nothing.

France is currently making preparations for the gargantuan sporting event that catches the attention of the entire world. There is so much to do and so little time!

When are the Games? When is the opening ceremony? Who’s competing? How TF do I get tickets? Where even is Paris??? So many questions, all of which can be answered.

Let your worries ease, sports fan. Here is everything you need to know about the Paris 2024 Olympics.

When Are The 2024 Olympics?

The Paris 2024 Olympics will go from July 26 to August 11.

Where Are The Summer Olympics 2024?

This year the Summer Olympic Games will be held in Paris, France.

France was selected to be the hosting country of the 2024 Games in 2017, and this will be the city’s third time hosting the prestigious event.

The first time it hosted them was in 1900, and the second was in 1924 — making this year’s Games a sort of 100-year-anniversary present!

These Olympics are expected to bring around 15 million tourists to Paris. If you’re there, prepare for long waiting times wherever you are.

What Time Is The Olympic Opening Ceremony?

The opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics will be on Friday, July 26.

It will be broadcast exclusively on Channel Nine, and 9Now, along with the rest of the Games.

Who’s Representing Australia In The 2024 Olympics?

Australia is sending a total of 87 athletes over to compete in the Olympics this year.

For 51 athletes it will be their first time at an Olympic Games.

Australia’s Flag Bearer for the opening ceremony is yet to be confirmed.

Will The Matildas Play In The Olympics?

Okay first up, it’s not “playing”. What they do is ART.

But yes, the Matildas will be competing in the Paris Olympics for the gold medal in Women’s Football.

There are currently 11 other countries confirmed to be competing for this medal, including France, Brazil, Colombia, Canada, USA, New Zealand, Spain, Japan, Germany, Nigeria, and Zambia.

How Many Sports Will Be At The 2024 Paris Olympics?

There will be 32 different sports at the 2024 Olympics. However, this is not the amount of events that will be held.

The number of total events at the Games is a whopping 392. That’s 392 different gold medals — and more when you consider team sports!

How Many Countries Are Participating In The Olympics This Year?

Everyone always wants to compete in the Olympics, but not every country always gets to.

There will be 206 different countries with artists representing them at the Paris Olympics.

Notably, Russia has been banned from competing in the 2024 Games, as a condemnation of its invasion of Ukraine. Belarus has also been banned due to its support of the invasion.

Russian officials have asked why the same ban has not been applied to Israel for its current actions in Gaza, however, the Paris Olympic Committee rejected this demand.

Russian athletes are allowed to compete in events, however they will only be competing as individuals, and are not allowed to represent their nation in any way.

When Are The 2024 Paralympics?

The Paris 2024 Paralympics will take place from August 28 to September 8.