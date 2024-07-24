Sydney is about to get swept up in Olympics fever, with the Olympic Games Paris 2024 kicking off this Friday. If you’re looking for the best sports bars in Sydney to grab a bevvie and watch some adrenaline-filled events, we’ve rounded up the best options for you. It only comes around every four years folks, so get amongst it!

And while I do love to watch some events from the comfort of my own home – you can watch live on Channel Nine or catch up on 9Now – there’s something special about the atmosphere at a sports bar.

Sydney’s best sports bars so you don’t miss a moment of the Paris Olympics 2024

1. Cheers Bar, Sydney CBD

(Image: Cheers Bar)

Cheers is considered one of the best sports bars in Sydney and it’s open 24 hours a day. Perfect for those early morning Olympic events! It also has an extensive food and drink menu so you can really settle in and get comfy. You can find its Olympic Games schedule here.

Address: 561 George St, Sydney NSW 2000

2. Churchills Sports Bar, Kingsford

(Image: Churchills Sports Bar)

Churchills Sports Bar is filled with a range of different TV screens, so you won’t struggle to see the Olympics here! It’s open almost 24 hours, so it’s the perfect choice for those early morning games. On Monday to Thursday, it’s open from 6am to 5am, from Friday to Saturday, it’s open from 6am to 6am, and on Sunday it’s a bit more respectable, from 6am to midnight. You can check out its live sports schedule here.

Address: 536 Anzac Parade, Kingsford NSW 2032

3. Forrester’s Surry Hills

(Image: Forrester’s Surry Hills)

This classic pub is going all in on the Olympics. There are multiple TVs in the centrally located venue, with group operations manager Holly McMahon hoping to pack the place out.

“We saw a nice boost during the Women’s World Cup last year when the Matildas made their run. We’re anticipating a similar or potentially even larger impact from the Olympics given the prestigious nature of the event and its huge mainstream appeal,” she told The Shout.

It’s streaming the Olympic Games every day during opening hours and you can find its schedule here.

Address: 336 Riley St, Surry Hills NSW 2010

4. Taphouse Sydney, Darlinghurst

(Image: The Taphouse)

The Taphouse Darlo is planning to broadcast a bunch of different Olympic events simultaneously, so it can appeal to a broad group of people. Perfect if you and your partner love watching different sports! You can find the live sports schedule here.

There’s always a great variety of craft beer on tap, along with an extensive cocktail list. If you’re rocking up to the sports bar in the early morning, there are also some non-alcoholic drinks to get you slightly less buzzed. Plus, it has delicious Chinese food. What more could you ask for?

Address: 122 Flinders St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010

5. Coogee Bay Hotel, Coogee

(Image: Coogee Bay Hotel)

This classic Sydney sports bar has huge screens and incredible pub grub. It’s also broadcasting the Olympic Games from The Garden – so you can enjoy every single major event. You can find the pub’s schedule here.

Address: 253 Coogee Bay Rd, Coogee NSW 2034

6. York 75, Sydney CBD

(Image: York 75)

Looking for the best private sports bar in Sydney’s CBD? York 75 has you covered! It has nifty private booths with personal LED screens and classic pub food. It has live-streams of all the big Olympic events and you can find the whole schedule here.

Address: 2/75 York St, Sydney NSW 2000

7. Rag & Famish Hotel, North Sydney

(Image: The Rag & Famish)

The Rag & Famish proudly calls itself the best sports bar in North Sydney, and with its spacious layout and buzzy atmosphere, it’s not wrong. The sports bar will be open until 3am from Wednesday to Saturday to play all the big Olympic Games Paris 2024 events. The pub is known for delicious food and there’s even the odd vegan option. There are also plenty of screens so you can yell at the TV while the Tillies are on. See the live sports schedule here.

Address: 199 Miller St, North Sydney NSW 2060

8. 24/7 Sports Bar at The Star, Pyrmont

(Image: 24/7 Sports Bar)

This sports bar in Darling Harbour might be the ultimate destination for those looking to catch the Olympics on the big screen. It has over 50 LCD TVs, with a giant 34m2 LEDscreen and boasts “stadium-like sounds”.

24/7 Sports Bar also has a classic sports bar menu, with items such as nachos, ribs, wings, burgers and caramel donuts sure to hit the spot. Mmm, now I’m hungry. You can find its extensive sporting schedule here.

Address: 80 Pyrmont St, Pyrmont NSW 2009

9. The Oaks Hotel, Neutral Bay

(Image: The Oaks Hotel)

The Oaks Hotel is home to Taffy’s At The Oaks – one of the best sports bars in Sydney. Its menu is extensive as well, with great pub grub as well as some ~fancier~ dishes like an Asian coconut poached chicken and a roasted barramundi fillet. Its cocktail menu looks delish, with Taffy’s Spicy Marg sounding like an absolute treat!

It’s playing a bunch of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 events on big screens, and you can find its live schedule here.

Address: 118 Military Rd, Neutral Bay NSW 2089

10. The Golden Sheaf, Double Bay

(Image: The Golden Sheaf)

This is one of Sydney’s award-winning sports bars and you’ll find it tucked in the ground floor Garden Lounge. It broadcasts live sports every single day of the week on big screens, with sports memorabilia hanging around the joint to get ya in the mood.

There are eight different screens playing different channels, and the venue loves to be playing sport LIVE and LOUD. You can find its entire live sports schedule here.

Address: 429 New South Head Rd, Double Bay NSW 2026

11. The Clock, Surry Hills

(Image: The Clock)

This is one of Surry Hills’ best sports bars. It plays NRL, Super Rugby, A-League, AFL and international sports, and is putting on quite a few of the Olympic Games events on its many screens. The pub is only open until midnight, however, so you’ll have to head elsewhere for the really early games. You can find its live sports schedule here.

Address: 470 Crown St, Surry Hills NSW 2010

12. The Sackville, Rozelle

(Image: The Sackville)

It looks like The Sackville is extending its opening hours slightly for the Olympics, and as it should! The pub usually closes at 10pm from Sunday to Thursday, and at 11pm on Friday and Saturday. However, from the schedule, it looks like there are some events starting at 11.35pm that it’s planning on showing. It’s good news, because this is a really fun pub!

The Sacky also has some delish food specials, like $2 wings on Thursdays, and there are even vegan options on the menu. You can find the pub’s live sports schedule here.

Address: 599 Darling St, Rozelle NSW 2039

13. Kings Cross Sports Bar, Potts Point

(Image: Kings Cross Hotel)

The Kings Cross Sports Bar is located in the Kings Cross Hotel and it claims to have an “unbeatable atmosphere”. The pub also has nifty little TV booths so you can flick through the channels on offer to pick exactly what you want to watch.

It’s open till the early hours of the morning, with some Olympic Games Paris 2024 events showing at the pub as late as 3am. Here’s its live sports schedule so you can make a plan.

Address: 244-248 William St, Potts Point NSW 2011

14. The Edinburgh Castle, Sydney CBD

(Image: Edinburgh Castle Hotel)

This good ol’ pub is open until 2am from Monday to Saturday, and 10pm on Sunday. It’s playing a bunch of Aussie games so you can cheer on those repping yellow and gold. Not convinced? There’s a menu item called the Schnitty Stacker. I’ll be going just for that! Check out its Olympics schedule here.

Address: 294 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000

15. The Marlborough Hotel, Newtown

(Image: The Marlborough Hotel)

The Marly has lots of TV screens for you to get your Olympic Games fix. Its Front Bar has a large projector screen and televised screens, exactly what you need for the optimal viewing experience. Its website also states it has a Tokyo Sing Song on Friday and Saturday from 9pm to 4am. So, if you get the sudden urge to belt out the national anthem, go for gold.

The full live sports schedule is here, but bar staff are happy to try to accommodate if you have a particular request.

Address: 145 King St, Newtown NSW 2042

16. Public House Petersham, Petersham

(Image: Public House Petersham)

Grab a cold schooner and settle in to watch the big screen at one of the best sports bars in Sydney. It has a large projector screen as well as a range of other TV screens, so there are often different sports playing at the same time.

The Public House Petersham doesn’t seem to have extended opening hours for the Olympic Games, and it closes at 10pm on Sunday and 12am for the rest of the week. If you want to plan your visit, the pub’s live sports schedule is here.

Address: 292 Stanmore Rd, Petersham NSW 2049

17. The Erko, Erskineville

(Image: The Erko)

Where are my dog owners at? The Erko is a dog-friendly sports bar in Sydney which even has its own dog menu, with raw beef tartare, nana treat and nut bones on offer. Because dogs deserve to watch the Olympics as well!!!

The pub also tells customers to hit them up if their fave event isn’t on its sports schedule, in case staff can sort something out for you. Here’s a schedule of all its live sports.

Address: 102 Erskineville Rd, Erskineville NSW 2043

18. The Regent Kingsford, Kingsford

(Image: The Regent Kingsford)

Yippee, another pub that has extended its hours for Paris 2024! According to its live sports schedule, it’s playing the Women’s 400m Freestyle Final, Day 1 at 4.52am on Sunday 28 July, even though it usually closes at 10pm on Sunday. Grab a cold one or a teapot cocktail (Princess Peach sounds to DIE for) and settle in for the evening. The Regent Kingsford’s updated live sports schedule is here.

Address: 416-418 Anzac Parade, Kingsford NSW 2032

19. The Bridgeview Hotel, Willoughby

(Image: The Bridgeview Hotel)

Bridgeview is known for playing every single sport you can think of, and yep, the pub is adding the Olympic Games to the mix. Its menu is filled with classic pub grub and warming comfort food, which is exactly what you need during this cold snap.

There’s all your usual alcoholic bevvies and cocktails, plus some seasonal house soda for those looking for something a bit easier to drink. Plan your visit with its live sports schedule.

Address: 580 Willoughby Rd, Willoughby NSW 2068

20. Great Southern Bar, Sydney CBD

(Image: Great Southern Bar)

This centrally located sports bar is light, bright and super fun. There are colourful murals adorning the wall and plenty of screens to get your sporting fix. It’s a great place to go to watch the early Olympic Games events, because it’s open from 10am to 4am on Monday to Thursday, 10am to 6am on Friday and Saturday, and 10am to 3am on Sunday. Plenty of time to catch all the major Aussie events! Here’s its full live sports schedule.

Address: 717 George St, Haymarket NSW 2000

21. The Locker Room, Olympic Park

(Image: The Locker Room)

Nestled in the heart of Olympic Park’s Stadium precinct, there’s nowhere better to watch the Olympic Games than at The Locker Room. This massive sports bar is one of the vibiest in all of Sydney, so get ready to scream your lil’ heart out. You can find its full live sports schedule here.

Address: 15 Olympic Blvd, Sydney Olympic Park NSW 2127

There are plenty of other fantastic places to watch the Olympic Games Paris 2024, so as more establishments add their live sports schedule, we’ll update this article.