Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and Aya Nakamura: Who’s Performing At The Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The final countdown to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 are on and luckily the games cater to non-sports enthusiasts, giving us an iconic Opening Ceremony. The rumour mill has been working overtime with speculations on who is going to be performing — so let’s break it all down.

Who’s rumoured to be performing at the Olympic Games Paris 2024?

Lady Gaga spotted by her ‘Little Monsters’ online

(Photo: Lady Gaga, Getty Images)

Fans have been gagging over a video of Lady Gaga on a floating piano on the river Seine, which has been taken as confirmation that she’ll be performing at the ceremony.

If Gaga’s performance is anything like her 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show, then we’re in for a treat!

Celine Dion is having a comeback moment

(Photo: Celine Dion, Getty Images)

This would be Celine Dion’s first performance in four years. Dion was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, in 2022, affecting her ability to perform.

Dion’s been very open about her disorder, telling fans in a 2023 Instagram post that “unfortunately these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

If she does perform, then it wouldn’t be Dion’s first Olympics rodeo. She was one of the Opening Ceremony performers at the 1996 Atlanta Games, where she sang “The Power of the Dream.”

Dion posted a photo of her outside The Louvre with the caption: “Every time I return to Paris, I remember there’s so much beauty and joy still to experience in the world.”

There’s also buzz that she might perform “La Vie en Rose” in a duet with Gaga, which we will all have to take 2-3 days off to recover from (obviously).

French pop star Aya Nakamura

(Photo: Aya Nakamura, Getty Images)

Seeing as the Olympics are in fact taking place in France, there should rightfully be a French performer and Aya Nakamura would be the perfect choice.

Her hit song “Djadja” has racked up millions of streams, and she’s known for being the Queen of French RnB.

Despite being the most listened-to French artist globally, she’s faced fierce criticism from France’s far-right National Party leader Marine Le Pen, who called her “not a beautiful symbol” and slammed both her style and her language. Sick one, Marine. Let’s hope Aya becomes France’s Nikki Webster (read: eternal icon).

Nakamura has not confirmed her performance.

Daft Punk – the dream that wasn’t

(Photo: Daft Punk, Getty Images)

And now, for the letdown – Daft Punk. The internet was buzzing with speculation about a possible reunion for the Olympics

The Opening Ceremony’s artistic director, Thomas Jolly, even hinted at their involvement, but it turns out it was all a tease.

Daft Punk has officially declined to perform, leaving fans a bit disappointed.

David Guetta was snubbed and he is salty

(Photo: David Guetta, Getty Images)

Speaking of French DJs, David Guetta isn’t too thrilled. Despite his global success, which he loves to emphasise, Guetta wasn’t asked to perform at the ceremony.

The DJ told fans at a gig, “If you have the answer, please tell me, because I don’t understand at all.”

“I am still between the fourth and 15th most listened-to artiste in the world,” he said.

“Artiste – not DJ.”

“To give you an idea – for example, Beyonce, is around 40th to 50th – and yet no one called me,” he explained.

Thomas Jolly told reporters, “We don’t base artistic direction simply on the number of album sales.” Periodt!

Although no one has truly been confirmed, the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony is sure to be iconic. So grab your snacks, set your alarms, and let the games begin!

The Opening Ceremony will be broadcast exclusively on Channel Nine, and 9Now, with coverage starting from the all-too-grim time of 3am AEST.