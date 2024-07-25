Paris 2024 Olympics: Here’s How You Can Watch The Sports (Esp The Matildas) In Australia

It’s time to unearth all the green and gold you got because Olympics season is in full swing. So to get you prepped on all things sport, we’ve conjured up a guide on how to watch the Paris 2024 Olympics in Australia.

Yep, it’s that time in your life again when the group chat girlies turn against each other out of support for their mother country. It’s Olympics season, baby, AKA that one time every four years when most countries put forth their best athletes to compete for a gold medal.

What makes the Paris 2024 Olympics even more exciting is that we’re getting a bunch of new sports. This includes surfing, breaking (also known as break dancing), sport climbing, and skateboarding — which made its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

So, if you wanna feast your eyes on some of the new competitions — or just watch the Matildas wreak havoc on the field — here’s where you can watch the 2024 Summer Olympics in Australia.

Where to watch the Paris Olympics and Paralympics in Australia

Aussies can catch all of the Paris 2024 Olympics glory on Channel Nine, which is the official home of this year’s Summer Games.

Channel Nine will provide Australians with two free-to-air channels with 24-hour coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

Throughout the Summer Games, Aussies can expect to watch live-action competitions and see daily highlight shows.

Did you miss out on the live coverage? Aussies can also watch the Olympics on 9Now, Channel Nine’s free streaming service.

If you think about it, you can switch on the Olympics and Married At First Sight on two separate tabs if you’re into that vibe.

Where to stream the Paris Olympics and Paralympics in Australia

Australians can experience an ad-free and on-demand Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics through Stan.

Stan will be offering a range of channels across all events, and will also feature exclusive access to the 24/7 Olympic News Channel and four live and exclusive feature channels.

What’s even more exciting about streaming the Olympics on Stan is that punters will also have the option to watch the Summer Games through eight exclusive international channels.

As per the Stan Sport website, the streaming service will be featuring multi-languages, local coverage and shows from their international partners.

The countries included are France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, New Zealand, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The streaming giant will also feature mini recaps and highlights for folks frothing quick Olympic content.

LET’S GO TILLIES! (Image source: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

How to listen to the Paris Olympics in Australia

As the official home for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, Channel Nine’s Nine Radio and 9Podcasts will be tuning out a bunch of Summer Games content for those who are on the go go.

Nine will be presenting three dedicated podcasts to the Olympics and Paralympics. 9Podcasts currently has the Road To Paris series which features a variety of interviews with Olympians and Para-athletes who reflect on their journeys and achievements.

Where can I follow Paris Olympic sports news?

Where can I follow Paris Olympic sports news?

Channel Nine and Stan will also be providing their own Olympic and Paralympic news shows packed with highlights, recaps and iconic moments.

That being said, someone should’ve sent my booty for Olympic games duty!!!!

Channel Nine and Stan will also be providing their own Olympic and Paralympic news shows packed with highlights, recaps and iconic moments.

As we wait for the Olympic and Paralympic games to start, be sure to get your head wrapped around the 15 Aussie athletes to keep your eyes on at this year’s games as well as the new sports that are about to shake things up!

Now excuse me as I try to suss out a cheeky media pass into the Olympic village. Mwahahahaha.

The Paris 2024 Olympics will kick off July 26 and will be available to watch on Channel 9, 9Now and Stan.

