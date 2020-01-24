PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Tennis Australia to get you into the tennis action.

Do you like British, tattooed larrikins with a proclivity to get their kit off?



Perhaps you prefer incredibly chic influencers who aren’t afraid to show their unfiltered selves?



Maybe you’re just really feeling the tennis right now and want to get amongst the action?

Regardless of your motivations, you’re going to be all over this prize thanks to Tennis Australia’s new Open Court Sessions. We’re giving two people the opportunity to play tennis with either model and influencer Jadé Tuncdoruk (better known as Jadé Tunchy) or inked smokeshow Ciarran Stott of The Bachelorette fame. Just tell us in 25 words or less below how you’d bring spice to the Open Court Sessions, along with your preference of opposition.

Enter now for your chance to win a Tennis match against Ciarran Stott or Jade Tunchy.



The two winners will each be able to bring 8 mates, who will get to join in on the fun and play, as well as prove the experience actually happened.

I don’t remember my dreams often, but if I did I imagine one of them would be to verse Ciarran in tennis and afterward he would braid my hair. It just seems like a dream I would have, except somewhere along the line he’d turn into my high school boyfriend and eat my arm. You know the kind.

I digress.

The event will be at The Neutral Bay Club on Thursday, February 6 as part of the Open Court Sessions happening all around Oz. And to make sure I’m ticking off all of the important questions you may have – yes, there will be food and alcohol.

It’s going to be a doozy, and something you can experience for yourself with these laidback Open Court Sessions happening all around Oz from now on. In a nutshell, for around $20 (prices vary), you just turn up to one of the 1000+ clubs around Australia who are participating – with or without tennis gear and/or a crew – and join in the 90-minute sessions.

It’s not a straight 90-minutes of tennis, though. You’re looking at 10 mins of warming up, 50 mins of a range of tennis activities (anything from triples on a full-size court to other games that practice tennis skills), plus 30 mins of eating and chatting with everyone else who showed up. Beats dating apps, right? (But also, good first date option.)

Sessions run after standard work hours all year ’round. Visit their website here to find a participating tennis club near you + the next available sesh.

If you have any questions or need me for anything else at all, I’ll be busy having sweet dreams made of Ciarran.