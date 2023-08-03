Cricket Fans Are Fkn Floored By This Creepy Comment An Interviewer Made To An Aussie Cricketer

Another day, another man in media making an inappropriate comment about a woman in sports. This time, it’s Australian cricketer Maitlan Brown that had to cop the BS.

Former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes was doing sideline interviews during England’s The Hundred event (slightly random choice but sure) when he and Brown discussed how important team bonding is.

“We watched Barbie the other night all together and it was really good team bonding and the group is gelling really well together,” she said about her team.

“That is the key to success I think in tournaments like this, how well and how quickly you can gel as a group.”

In response, Hughes dropped this cringe comment: “You’re a little Barbie yourself innit with your blue eyes.”

I’m sorry, what?!?!?!?!?!

“She’s blushing now,” he added as Brown laughed awkwardly. I’m assuming she went red from second-hand embarrassment.

Obviously, cricket fans called out what a cooked comment that was.

“The female players in The Hundred should be getting interviewed about the cricket just like the men, not aggressively flirted at,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Yikes. Really thought we were well past interviews like this,” wrote another.

“The biggest ick I’ve ever felt,” said one Twitter user and amen to that sister.

The awkward gaffe comes off the back of another sports commentator being torched for his sexist comments during the FIFA Women’s World Cup commentary.

Sports commentator David Basheer was covering the Australia v Ireland match at Sydney’s Stadium Australia in July when he dropped the thoughtless quip about Matildas player Katrina Gorry.

After the Matildas scored the goal that won them the game and their players celebrated making history, Basheer decided to say this:

“The smile says it all from Katrina Gorry,” he said.

“Certainly motherhood has not blunted her competitive instincts, that’s for sure.”

UMMMMMM!

Why would a woman’s competitive instincts become “dulled” by having a baby?

Basheer was obviously dragged for his comment but these two instances — both involving talented sportswomen — just goes to show just how far we still have to go in our treatment of female sports stars.