Tinder is introducing a new feature called “relationship goals” which will let users display exactly what they’re looking for. So will this finally mean the end of fuccboi antics?

According to TechCrunch, you’ll be able to pick from a variety of relationship goals including “long-term partner,” “long-term, but open to short-term,” “short-term, but open to long,” “short-term fun,” “new friends” or “still figuring it out”.

It’ll likely cut down the time you spend in the dreaded, and often abandoned “talking stage“. Finally, some clarity before you waste hours of your precious life!

However, unlike age and gender preferences on the platform, Tinder users won’t be able to filter out profiles with different relationship goals from their own. You’ll have to do that bit manually through the age-old method of swiping left or right.

As you can see in the image above, your selected relationship goal will be visible front and centre on your profile.

You’ll then be asked once a week whether you wish to change the goal or keep it the same.

According to a spokesperson from Tinder, the new feature reflect a change in dating habits from The Youth™.

“Young singles, who make up a majority of Tinder, are increasingly becoming more intentional with who they spend their time with,” said Tinder’s Vice President of Core Product Kyle Miller via the New York Post.

“In fact, 72 per cent of Tinder members said they’re looking for someone who knows what they want.

“Relationship Goals gives members more control over their interactions and allows them to match with more intention, without missing out on a connection they wouldn’t have made anywhere else.”

The new system is similar to that which already exists on Hinge and TBH it’s no real surprise Tinder did a copy/paste.

Hinge and Tinder as well as PlentyOfFish and Ok Cupid are all owned by the same company, Match Group.

After initially rolling out in the US, the new feature will be accessible to users across the world by January 5, 2023.