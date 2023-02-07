Steph Claire Smith has revealed she can actually get herself to orgasm purely from doing ab exercises and honestly, I’m gonna need a tutorial stat.

The Melbourne-based fitness influencer was discussing what “unexpected” things turn her on while recording her podcast KICPOD when she revealed that some workouts make her horny.

“For me it’s ab exercises, and I’m not alone in that,” she told co-host Laura Henshaw.

“When was like, you know, in my late teens, exploring things like that, I did get there.

“It’s only happened a few times, but I will say, I did enjoy it.”

Henshaw then asked Claire Smith what exact workout it was, you know, for the rest of us.

“Anything in the lower abdomen,” she revealed.

“Like leg lowers.”

It turns out this is super common too, not just because of the comments on Steph Claire Smith’s IG post saying they experience the same thing.

“I THOUGHT I WAS THE ONLY ONE THAT EXPERIENCED THIS SURPRISE (for me it was hanging leg lifts, the transverse abdominals get a little too excited during those 😉),” one person wrote.

“Leg raises captains chair, every time,” wrote another.

“Hanging leg raises — I didn’t know so many other women had this happen too!!!!” commented a third.

The term often used to describe these unexpected cummies is “coregasms” and these can happen when you contract your pelvic floor muscles while working out your core.

Those muscles are essential for your sex orgasms, but scientists have a theory that shaky, fatigued abdominal and pelvic floor muscles can cause some kind of stimulation in there that can get you going.

Not everyone gets them, and they are very specific to how your body moves — meaning one workout that makes someone orgasm may not also make you orgasm. I guess you just have to figure it out through trial and error!

I’m sorry but suddenly everything makes sense. If I could cum just from doing a lower abdomen exercise, I would be the fittest bitch in this joint.

In fact, I’d make it my career.