Podcast Host Steph Claire Smith Accidentally Made A Spicy Revelation About Her Man’s Schlong

If there’s one thing I love about the KIC girlies Steph Miller (formerly known as Steph Claire Smith) and Laura Henshaw, it’s how they’re not afraid to tackle important topics whilst giving us an insight into their fascinating personal lives. Sometimes though, I feel like the galpals share a little bit more than they anticipated. For example, on the most recent episode of their podcast, I’m pretty sure Steph just told the world her husband has a monster wang. Let’s discuss.

This week on their podcast, KICPOD, Laura and Steph have a chat about the IUD and Steph’s decision to get hers removed after three years. An important discussion, no?

For those who don’t know, an IUD —or an Intrauterine device — is a contraceptive device that is inserted into the uterus to prevent pregnancy. They come in two types; the hormonal IUD or a copper IUD and can last from three to 10 years depending on the type you get. In the pod, Steph explains that she made the decision to remove the IUD after she had inconsistent periods and that both she and her husband Josh Miller could feel it while they had sex.

But then, in the middle of an important and educational conversation, she let slip some rather… compelling information.

TLDR; her husband has a massive schlong. To see it all unfold, you can watch the clip below.

“I could feel it during sex. Josh could also feel it during sex,” Steph said, explaining that she even got the IUD string shortened to stop discomfort to no avail.

“I don’t know if it’s my body… or Josh’s body,” she continued, before falling into a fit of giggles when she realised the implication.

“What are you saying, my friend?” Laura teased.

“Josh usually does not like when we usually talk — fair enough — about our sex lives here on the podcast but I feel like if you’re putting down what I’m picking up, he will really enjoy that.”

“You know, maybe it’s that, I don’t know!” Steph replied, expertly taking the reigns of the discussion back to the important bit. But to spell it out for everybody in case you missed it, Steph confirmed her husband is packing.

Slay!!!! Pop off!!!! Nice one Josh!! Nice one Steph!!!

Steph with her husband Josh. 🍆🍆🍆 (Image: Instagram / @stephclairesmith)

Anyway, cocks aside, in the podcast Steph reveals that getting her IUD out was a great move for not only her periods but her sex life too. And I just think it’s really fkn great how open she is about this topic, and how Steph makes it clear that this is her own personal story and not medical advice.

As someone who has had a similar experience with an IUD — and struggled to find a contraceptive that works with my body — it’s really refreshing to hear an honest conversation that other women listening might be able to use to help them advocate for themselves to medical professionals.

Nice one, gals!!!