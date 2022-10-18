Accidentally sending a nude to the wrong person has got to be up there with one of the worst case scenarios. But sending it to your parents? No bloody thank you. Well, it turns out Melbourne fitness queen Steph Claire Smith has done exactly that and, like the bloody trooper she is, lived to tell the tale.

The fitness influencer spilled the beans on a recent episode of KICPOD, the podcast she shares with fellow Keep it Cleaner co-founder Laura Henshaw.

The duo were discussing mortifying moments they’ve both experienced. God, have I got a few of those to share.

“I’m fairly sure it’s up there with the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to me: I sent a nude to my Mum and Dad,” Smith said.

Nope, nope, nope. Please no. I can’t even begin to describe what I would do in that situation. I would probably crawl into the foetal position and rock back and forth until the darkness enveloped me.

“The worst part was Mum was like, ‘I don’t think we need to see that’,” she continued.

“I was like, ‘Mum just don’t respond’.”

Honestly, as far as Mum responses go, that’s probably the best case scenario. It doesn’t make the situation any less embarrassing, but at least it’s not as bad as it could’ve gone. Anyone with an Italian mother knows what I’m talking about.

READ MORE Fitness Queen Steph Claire Smith Just Had Her Bb & The IG Post Has Me Crying Into My Yoga Mat

Henshaw said when the nude situation transpired, Smith forwarded the picture to her asking what to do. Like any good bestie, she headed over to Smith’s house and the pair sat on her bed running through their damage control options.

Unforch, Smith’s parents had some sort of automatic downloads function on their phones so the picture actually went straight into their camera rolls. Ruh roh.

While it most definitely sounded like a mortifying moment, all I can say is I’m relieved everything turned out fine and everyone has moved on. Smith said it happened yonks ago and the intended recipient was her now husband Josh Miller, who she shares wee babe Harvey with.

It’s the ultimate reminder to make sure you’re texting the right person. I know I’ll most definitely be triple-checking whose lil’ profile picture I’m shooting a message to.