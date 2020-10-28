Thanks for signing up!

Aussie model, influencer and Keep It Cleaner co-founder Steph Claire Smith has just dropped the news that she and her man Josh Miller are expecting. Steph’s pregnant!

The news came via Steph’s various Instagram accounts, each sharing a slightly different photo. The best one has Josh giving Steph’s baby bump a big old smooch.

“Mini Miller due April 2021,” she said.

“We are absolutely overjoyed, grateful and loving the journey so far.”

The 25-year-old future mum has 1.5 million followers on her main account, but in true influencer style, Steph also used the opportunity to share the news on her business profiles, using similarly adorable baby bump piccies.

Somehow, they even managed to create a pretty sick filter for a pretty adorable photo using a pair of sunnies in the second photo.

“I cannot wait to take you all on this journey with me,” she said in yet another post.

“Gonna be a KIC mumma.”

Steph and Josh tied the knot just under a year ago in country Victoria.

Suffice to say, things have changed quite a lot since then.

Hopefully, we’ll be able to say the same thing next April, when their baby is due.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated, but until then: congrats to the parents-to-be.