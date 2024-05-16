These 13 Sex Toys Are Up To 60% Off For Click Frenzy RN If Your ‘Massager’ Isn’t Cutting It

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2024 is live, and it’s bringing good vibes — literally. The sales will last until midnight on Friday, May 17, so you’ll want to come quickly before it’s over.

The sale includes an intense range of toys including vibrators, dildos, cock rings and more, from some of the biggest brands, like Lelo, Satisfyer and Vush.

Outside of these discounts, a few retailers are running exclusive offers. Apart from discounting everything by up to 60 per cent off, Wild Secrets will also throw in a bonus gift. If you spend $100, you’ll get one free gift, spending $150 will get you two free gifts, and spending $200 will bag you three free gifts.

Here are some of our most pleasurable sex toy picks from Click Frenzy Mayhem.

The Best Sex Toy Sales from Click Frenzy Mayhem 2024

Love Distance Range App Controlled Love Egg

This egg can be controlled from anywhere with a phone app, so even if you and your partner are long-distance, you can still enjoy each other. Shop it here, $163.99 (usually $227.99)

Pipedream Pump With Tongue & Vibrating G Spot Handle

This three-in-one pump, clitoral and G spot vibrator will have you seeing stars. Shop it here, $173.99 (usually $289.99)

Le Wand Chrome Double Vibe

If direct clitoral stimulation is too much, this double vibe does the trick without over-stimulating the nerves. The vibrating rabbit ears sit either side of the clit, and are flexible enough to pinch together, or spread apart. Shop it here, $199.99 (usually $229.99)

Vush Orb Pleasure Ring

This sex toy is ideal for couple play, combining a pleasure ring and a clitoral stimulator in one, so you and your partner can enjoy it at the same time. It’s also super cheap right now. Shop it here, $79.99 (usually $99.95)

Adam and Eve Ravishing Rose Clitoral Stimulator

This clitoral stimulator uses air pulses to help you reach climax. It has 10 different air pulse settings to help you bloom with pleasure. Shop it here, $89.99 (usually $124.99)

Wild Secrets Bliss 8.1″ Wand Massager

Add one of these to your cart and call yourself Samantha! Yep, this magic wand is very similar to the one she becomes obsessed with in that Sex and the City ep. Once it arrives at your doorstep, you too can call your friends and tell ’em you’re busy. Shop it here, $43.99 (usually $109.99)

Lovehoney Womanizer Premium Eco Smart Silence Clitoral Stimulator

Sometimes you just need a good clit sucking, and what better way to get one than with this chic gal. While she might look pretty, this clitoral stimulator is equipped with pleasure air technology and up to 12 intense suction modes that’ll make you unable to resist squeezing your thighs together. Shop it here, $224.99 (usually $269.99)

Satisfyer Backdoor Lover Vibrating Butt Plug

How bootyful? This little backdoor bandit is silky smooth, has 12 different vibration variations and pairs nicely with a little water-based lube. Shop it here, $56.99 (usually $69.99)

Lelo Spotlight Bundle

This bundle from Lelo includes the Sila clitoral massager, the Gigi 2 G spot vibrator, a Flickering Touch massage candle, and the Personal Moisturiser — everything you need for a steamy night in. Shop it here, $339 (usually $556)

Lelo Sona Cruise Sonic Wave

If you don’t have a clitoral vibrator, might we suggest you invest in this bad boi? Lelo’s Sona Cruise clitoral massager uses sonic waves to stimulate your clitoris without direct contact. You just hold this little sex toy with the buttons facing you, then place its large open mouth over your sweet spot. Shop it here, $111.99 (usually $139.99)

Satisfyer Pro 2

There’s a reason this little baby is a best-selling sex toy worldwide. The Satisfyer Pro 2 is designed to help women achieve quicker, more intense and even multiple orgasms via touch-free clitoral stimulation with unique air pulses — and boy, does it deliver. Shop it here, $69.99 (usually $99.99)

Lelo F1s Sonic Wave Masturbator

Just slide into the body-safe silicone canal and let the sonic waves give you a mind-blowing orgasm. It features grooves for heightened sensations and simple press controls designed for one-handed use. Shop it here, $287.99 (usually $369.99)

Adam and Eve 8.5″ Realistic Rabbit Vibrator

If you’re in the market for a beginner rabbit, this one from Adam and Eve should just about do it. I mean, it even has veined textures on the fkn shaft. Enjoy multi-speed vibrations using the simple twist-dial control at the base. Shop it here, $89.99 (usually $119.99)

Lovehoney Dream Wand Sex Toy Gift Box

If one toy isn’t enough, you could get this sex toy gift box from Love Honey. It comes with 12 different items that are sure to bring the pleasure. Shop it here, $149.95 (usually $342.95)

Wanna shop more of the Click Frenzy Mayhem sales? Then head here.

This post has been updated since its original publication.

Lead Image Credit: Lelo Instagram/Wild Secrets Instagram