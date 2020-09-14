Supermarket mudcakes hold a special place in the Australian imagination. Without ever quite reaching the home-made charm of a Woman’s Weekly birthday cake, or the suburban decadence of a Cheesecake Shop banger, the classic mudcake speaks to subdued celebration, all of the quiet moments where we tell ourselves “Fuck it, don’t mind if I do.” Break rooms, church lunches, and Year 3 parties would all be poorer were it not for the mass-produced mudcake.

Mass-produced? Oh, definitely. While bakeries in Woolies and Coles stores across the nation may speak to fresh-out-of-the-oven goodness, the truth is that many of Australia’s most versatile mudcakes roll off an enormous production line.

TikTok user @FoodFactoryAus has unveiled the truth of the matter, showcasing a factory mechanism which dips mudcakes in icing. It’s beautiful, if a little illicit: despite the footage showing nothing more than unfeeling arms spinning and dunking mudcakes, it feels like something mere human eyes aren’t meant to see.

But many people have seen it. At time of writing, some 72,000 users have smashed like on the video. The clip has also copped a huge number of comments, with punters expressing their fear and wonder.

I would say this account should show us the white icing drizzle at the end, but I’m just not sure Australia is ready for that.