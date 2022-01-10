There’s nothing we love more than when the curtain is lifted on the influencer world, especially when it’s done by an actual influencer who wants to show folks the BS that goes on.

Model, influencer and TikTok star Nicole Sahebi shared a video where she revealed just how easy it is to give yourself a faux glow-up using an image altering program called FaceApp.

“Proof social media is fake,” she captioned the video. “The amount of people that use this app.”

In the video, she shows her fans what a selfie looks like before and after it’s run through FaceApp and you’ll recognise the after as literally every single influencer in your IG feed.

BEFORE

AFTER

Check out the full video below:

So the next time you see an influencer post a fire selfie and start to feel bad about yourself, just remember that all kinds of editing software could have gone into that post.

The influencer in question actually made the effort of removing every last imperfection (or at least what we’re conditioned to believe are imperfections) before sharing their face with the world.

And what sad, sad world it is.