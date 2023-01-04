An American influencer based in Sydney has roasted Australia’s “IT party of the year,” telling her followers that she literally had more fun at the local park after yeeting herself out of the event.

TikTok star Sophia Kim — who goes by @sophiainsydney on TikTok á la Emily In Paris — attended the last-ever New Year’s Day party at Bondi Icebergs which was called The Last Dance.

In case you’ve never bloody heard of it — don’t worry, you’re not out of the loop. I’m an entertainment journalist and I, too, have never heard of it — it’s a swanky influencer event described as the “party of the year”.

It’s always attended by a who’s who of local celebs and influencers which this year included P.E. Nation designer Pip Edwards and her cricket star ex-boyfriend Michael Clarke.

I imagine the famous folk would’ve received free entry but for us average Joes, it’s $650 a head (!!!).

The event was so lush and exclusive that you literally needed to register for a pre-sale invitation.

The $650 ticket included entertainment, canapés, signature Icebergs Drinks and Champagne.

But seriously for that price, I could make my own damn Champagne (or at least hire someone to do it for me since I have NFI how it’s made).

“I went to the IT party of the year, which is on New Year’s Day at Icebergs,” Sophia says in her TikTok.

“And people kept hyping it up because it’s supposed to be the last one that they’re ever going to do ever again.”

She added, “I got really excited to go to this because I thought it was going to be so fun and amazing, and I just knew that, like, all the people would be there… and quite frankly, it wasn’t that fun.

“It was just really crowded.”

The video then cuts to footage of Sophia sitting on a swing set in the local park.

She continued: “And then I walked to the park and rode these swings. And this made me feel more at peace. Like, who else can relate? Oh my god, I’m weird.”

Have a watch of her savage TikTok below:

As someone who has attended his share of influencer events for werk, I can tell you that they’re not always as exciting as Instagram would have you believe.

Social media stars do a fab job of making it appear as if they’re having the time of their life in their posts from the event, when really they’re just there for content and cannot wait to GTFO.

Same can be said for us non-famous folk who are forced to share space with influencers who clog up the bar queue just to take photos of themselves and don’t care that you’re waiting in line behind them.

True story.

Sophia In Sydney is the CEO of @siempregolden and a partner at Social X.

She boasts 105k followers on TikTok.

It’s unclear if she paid the hefty cover charge to attend the event or if she was invited for free to promote it, but god I hope it was the latter.

Drag them on their coin, sis.