Another Aussie Influencer Accidentally Posted An IG Story With What Looks Like Booger Sugar

It looks like at least one Aussie influencer had a very white Christmas indeed because there’s a photo doing the rounds that appears to show a certain blonde with a bag of white powder.

Influencer Updates AU shared a screenshot of an Instagram Story that was allegedly posted by an unnamed local influencer last night.

In the photo, the blonde babe poses with a plate, a rolled up fiver and a bag of white powder.

It’s very much giving Nadia Bartel, although it’s currently unclear if that’s Kmart crockery or not.

To protect the influencer’s identity, Influencer Updates AU refrained from revealing the Instagram handle and instead just revealed that she’s a female ex-reality star from Sydney.

So it could literally be anyone!

“Posted on stories tonight and deleted very quickly,” the goss page captioned the post.

Comments began flooding in with guesses as to who it could be.

Before long, Influencer Updates AU herself had deleted the post for unknown reasons.

It’s baffling to me how this keeps happening.

Do influencers mean to post these things to their Close Friends Story or send as a DM but accidentally hit the public post button?

I don’t understand how one can make such a huge fuck-up with something so, erm, shall we say delicate?

Especially when you make a living off posting to Instagram and should therefore have an intimate knowledge of how to bloody use it.

Lucky for the unknown influencer, we may never know who it is but I really hope she’s learned a lesson from this sitch.

She was so damn close to being Nadia Barteled!

ICYMI: a video of the fashion designer and former wife of AFL star Jimmy Bartel was accidentally uploaded in September 2021 which appeared to show Bartel snorting white powder off a $1.50 Kmart plate surrounded by a group of three friends (two without masks) during lockdown.

The three-second video was uploaded by Bartel’s friend and Spray fake tan business co-owner, Ellie Pearson. Of course, it was quickly deleted, but as it turns out not quick enough. Screenshots of the vid quickly went viral all over social media and Australian media outlets.

Bartel later issued a statement apologising for the incident and said she takes “full responsibility” for her actions.

“Hi everyone, I have let you all down by my actions,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I take full responsibility and I am committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure I make better choices in future.

“To my family and friends, my business partners and the public health workers trying to keep us all safe, I am embarrassed and remorseful.

“I am truly and deeply sorry. I hope I can earn your forgiveness and, in time, your trust.”

Following a full police investigation, Nadia Bartel and her mates ended up evading charges.

Victoria Police confirmed to the Daily Mail that no further action will be made in this case.

However, Bartel and her friends didn’t walk away entirely unscathed.

Not only did Bartel face a huge hit to her reputation and a reported friendship bust-up, but the group also copped fines of $5,452 each for failing to comply with lockdown restrictions during their illegal gathering.

While we’re obviously out of lockdown now, sharing footage of yourself on social media with white powder is never a good idea. Unless you’re, I dunno, baking frosted cookies.

And, again, it’s always people like this Aussie influencer who relies on social media and public perception to make dollarydoos who frequently give us this footage we did not ask for.

Sigh.