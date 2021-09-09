Influencer, fashion designer and part-time plate decorator Nadia Bartel will not be charged with any drug offences, after that video of her snorting white powder off a $1.50 Kmart plate emerged online, which I’m sure we’ve all seen by now.

On Thursday morning, Victoria Police confirmed to the Daily Mail that no further action will be made in this case.

Bartel and her friends, however, will reportedly be facing fines of $5,452 each for failing to comply with lockdown restrictions during their illegal gathering in Melbourne’s Richmond area.

“Four women have been issued with Penalty Infringement Notices following a gathering at a Richmond address in contravention of the Chief Health Officer’s restrictions,” a spokesperson for Victoria Police spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

“The incident occurred at a private address on Thursday, September 2, at 4 pm.

“A 36-year-old Windsor woman, a 32-year-old Richmond woman, a 33-year-old Pascoe Vale woman and a 35-year-old Strathmore woman have all been issued with a Penalty Infringement Notice for failing to comply with requirements in relation to a private or public gathering.

‘The monetary penalty for each Penalty Infringement Notice is $5,452.”

It is also reported that the day of the white powder snorting incident lines up perfectly with the day that Nadia’s divorce from former AFL player Jimmy Bartel was finalised.

This may explain just why Nadia was having a cheeky little celebration with the girls. It doesn’t make her actions any better, but it sure does explain a lot. A gaggle of girlbosses having a post-divorce shindig. It all makes sense. (Although breaking lockdown rules is absolutely not girlboss activity).

This revelation was made during the latest episode of the Aussie podcast Shameless, which focused on the wild week that Aussie influencers have had.

“She’s just gone through a highly publicised divorce – it was finalised last week, I’m pretty sure on the day that this video was taken,” said host and journalist Michelle Andrews.

Rumours about how exactly the video ending up in the public sphere have been circulating for quite some time now, with one claiming that Ellie Pearson, one of Nadia’s friends, had a cracked phone screen and so accidentally sent the vid to her Instagram story.

That’s just one of many wild claims, and we’ve gathered them all here for you.

This has been one giant Aussie influencer mess and a half.