In case you missed it, former Prime Minister Scott Morrison is under fire for appointing himself to five extra ministerial roles in secret during the pandemic.

There have already been calls for Morrison to resign from Parliament completely as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is looking into investigating the whole fuckery.

We’ve summed up all the chaos that’s gone down with this constantly unfolding drama already if you need to get up to speed. This article here is for nothing but spicy, spicy memes.

Pls stop with the memes. — Isobel Roe (@isobelroe) August 16, 2022

After all, if we can’t laugh at memes, what are we supposed to do? Soak ourselves in the pungent acid that is Aussie politics and bathe in Morrison’s everlasting stench that’s seeped into the soil of the country? No thank you. I’m gonna point at my tiny screen and chuckle.

So without further ado, here are some impeccable memes about Scott Morrison being a fuck nugget. He can keep the truth from us but he cannot hide away our lightning-quick ability to photoshop shit.

Scott Morrison doing four different jobs during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/8Y4MWoAJF6 — Rick Morton (@SquigglyRick) August 14, 2022

Minister for the Arts pic.twitter.com/kqT4VUOQZE — Andrej Panjkov (@AndrejPanjkov) August 15, 2022

Morrison really out here splitting himself into ministerial horcruxes for us to discover after he left, huh — corgi (@courtwhip) August 16, 2022

Scott Morrison's secret government appointments were not illegal, declares Governor General Scott Morrison — The Chaser (@chaser) August 15, 2022

If fully took this meme to make me realise that yes, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and New Girl had a crossover ep. I thought that we had all just collectively imagined that one.

If only Scott Morrison had secretly taken on the job of Prime Minister during the pandemic — The Shovel (@TheShovel) August 13, 2022

hearing reports that scott morrison is now The Big Boy In Town, a new job in parliament that nobody has ever done before that also pays $1mil a year. the job description reads:



The Big Boy In Town walks around with his chest out and thumbs tucked into his pockets, confidently — weird girl ruby innes (@rubyinnes) August 16, 2022

He’s a Big Boy in Town and he DOESN’T ride his bike with training wheels no matter what Brad from down the street tells you!!!

Scott Morrison – they/them — David Astle (@dontattempt) August 15, 2022

Scott Morrison has appointed himself as next week’s guest judge on rupaul’s drag race down under pic.twitter.com/uTAPgJ5Z3Q — jack james (@cockroachemoji) August 15, 2022

Update: Scott Morrison has sworn himself in as Karen Andrews and retracts the call for his resignation https://t.co/GFRFZjGcxj — John Delmenico (@thebigjohnnyd) August 16, 2022

WHO warns of new pandemic after 5 new variants of Scott Morrison were detected over the weekend — The Chaser (@chaser) August 15, 2022

Breaking news: Scott Morrison also had himself sworn in as Janette Howard. pic.twitter.com/yJYkfP7Bav — Kent Parkstreet, Laird of Doofus (@kentparktweet) August 16, 2022

The former Prime Minister and his office were dodgy. I’m so shocked. — Brittany Higgins (@BrittHiggins_) August 16, 2022

Oh God, it’s Scott Morrison isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/Ff1ra6nnAK — David Sharaz (@SharazDavid) August 14, 2022

Coalition: well at least post election we can all move on without being mired by the shitshow of the previous Prime Minister



Scott Morrison: Hold my career — Marieke Hardy (@mariekehardy) August 16, 2022

A reader kindly reminded me about this passage from my book about Scott Morrison. Very last bit really jumps out after last few days.



(thanks @TracyBruce_TAB) pic.twitter.com/Ff8Sc8e2b9 — Sean Kelly (@mrseankelly) August 16, 2022

I have just spoken with Scott Morrison – he would appreciate the media leaving him alone so he can focus on his new role, having appointed himself Captain of the Cronulla Sharks — Peter Dutton MP (parody) (@ScottyFromMktg) August 15, 2022

And here I was thinking the only conversions Scotty knows are within the four walls of the house of God. Can’t wait to see you pull the studs on, big fella.

Someone has been hard at work on Scott Morrison's Wikipedia page pic.twitter.com/QRxjVJ301E — Andrew Brown (@AndrewBrownAU) August 16, 2022

We know the one ministry Scott Morrison wont have secretly given himself is the Arts, seeing he always failed to remember it existed. — 💚🌏 Sarah Hanson-Young (@sarahinthesen8) August 14, 2022

Waiting to find out that the minister who called Scott Morrison a "fraud" and a "complete psycho" was also Scott Morrison. — Mark Humphries (@markhumphries) August 14, 2022

OH MY GOOD LORD THE CALL IS COMING FROM INSIDE THE BUILDING.

So now Scott Morrison, Scott Morrison, Scott Morrison, Scott Morrison and Scott Morrison have gone missing. — Rhys Muldoon (@rhysam) August 15, 2022

will the real government minister please stand up #auspol pic.twitter.com/oS8TmKG4zo — nordacious (@nordacious) August 15, 2022

Ahh, bless the internet. There’s nothing more unifying than everyone getting together and putting their differences aside to completely torch a dipshit pollie with dank-ass memes.

Never change, people.