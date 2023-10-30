OnlyFans Creator Tasha Paige Is Fumin’ After ATO Slammed Her With A Throbbing $176K Bill

The two certainties we have in this life are death and taxes. OnlyFans creator Tasha Paige has learned the latter the hard way this week after copping an eye-watering $176,000 tax bill.

In a video posted to TikTok Tasha expressed her frustrations at having to pay $150,000 to the ATO as well as an extra $26,000 in GST.

“I will and I can complain about this,” she said.

“My tax bill is actually $150,000 for the last 12 months not including the $26,000 I need to pay on top of that for GST, because apparently my body is an object – that’s why I have to pay GST. So yeah, thanks to the government for confirming that.”

It has been highly covered over the past few years just how much money OnlyFans creators are raking in on the popular app. Last week it was reported that creator Annie Knight was making around $150,000 per month making adult content. With these content creators making such a huge amount of money it only makes sense to expect a hefty tax bill when the official bean counters come knocking on their door.

But for Tasha she is taking umbrage with the government for collecting tax dollars when they don’t “even recognise sex work as real work.”

While this isn’t factually correct – prostitution is legal across all Australian states and territories – there is a need for greater protections and a push to end discrimination against sex workers in this country.

As that plight continues, creators like Tasha Paige will have to continue to fork out big tax bills after really putting the ‘services’ in GST.

“My moot racked me up a bill of over $150,000,” continued Tasha in her TikTok video.

“If I don’t laugh, I’ll cry.”