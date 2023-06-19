Aussie Influencer Mia Plecic Releases Statement After Her Fiancé Was Accused Of ‘Animal Cruelty’

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains details which may be distressing to some readers.

Australian influencer Mia Plecic has released a statement after her fiancé, Justin Borg, was accused of “animal cruelty”.

In a since-deleted video shared to Plecic’s Instagram Story on Saturday, Borg appeared to pull their dog, Maple, by the ear at a park.

The Slick Hair Co founder captioned the video: “Welcome to my life every single day mate. The girls don’t like leaving the park.”

Image credit: Instagram / @miaplecic Image credit: Instagram / @miaplecic

Gossip account Dutch Minty (@dutchminty) reposted the video to Instagram on Sunday.

“@miaplecic laughing that her fiancé @justinborg pulls their dog by the ears. Yet her company @slickhairco is ‘cruelty free’?” they captioned the post.

Myriad people commented on Dutch Minty’s post expressing their disgust.

“Wonder if she’d be laughing if it was her being dragged around by the ear … this is cruelty. I don’t even know who she is, but I’m glad I don’t,” one person commented.

“Wtf! That’s not ok! I hope the right people see this,” another said.

“How disgusting! Poor dog,” said a third.

“Outrageous! No one should ever handle a dog that way. Especially someone in the public eye. Take those dogs off then [sic],” wrote another Instagram user.

One commenter claimed Plecic “blocked” her on Instagram after she tagged the RSPCA and its New South Wales, Queensland and South Australian branches in the post.

Others queried whether the incident should be reported to the RSPCA or another animal welfare charity.

On Sunday, Plecic shared a statement about the incident to her Instagram Story, denying all allegations of animal cruelty or inappropriate treatment of animals.

“To the people thinking Justin was hurting Maple in that video please relax. She was trying to eat random food in the garden,” she said.

“He wasn’t hurting her. We love our dogs more than anything in the world and they are treated better than any dog. Thanks for your concern x.”

In a separate Story, she added: “Every single person commenting doesn’t follow me so you don’t know how loved these girls are. Easy to jump to conclusions!”

“Maple is the most rough, districtive [sic] dog, a little lead of the ear doesn’t hurt her, trust me. I’d kill Justin or anyone if they hurt my girls xx.”

Image credit: Instagram / @miaplecic Image credit: Instagram / @miaplecic

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Mia Plecic for comment.