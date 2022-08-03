HMM: Mia Plecic Has Responded After Sophie Cachia Said She’s Running Their Joint Business Solo

There’s trouble brewing in the influencer world (when fkn isn’t there?) as Aussie influencers Mia Plecic and Sophie Cachia appear to be at odds.

Last year, mum blogger Sophie Cachia and haircare mogul Mia Plecic announced they were launching a gender-neutral cosmetics brand together called AISURU.

But now, as pointed out in the latest episode of the Outspoken the Podcast, the gals appear to have gone their separate ways.

Then earlier this week, Cachia announced that AISURU was now “a one-woman show”, which seemingly confirmed that Plecic was no longer part of the business.

To add spice to the matter, Plecic also removed the brand from her Instagram bio and even unfollowed the page that they once managed together.

And even spicier: both gals no longer follow each other on Insta.

Plecic has since released a statement to Daily Mail Australia, claiming she’s very much still part of AISURU.

“I am still a Director of AISURU and an equal shareholder to Sophie,” she said.

“I just took a step back as Slick Hair Company is going through huge international growth and I need to focused on the brand that is growing.”

The fact that they’re both out here offering opposing public statements is very suss and alludes to the fact that something has gone awry here.

AISURU has been embroiled in several scandals since its inception.

Back in February, folks lost their shit after noticing Cachia wiped her nose in an Instagram video while conducting a “quality control” exercise.

The brand later apologised via their IG Stories.

“The team at AISURU would like to acknowledge the concerns of our customers regarding a video that was shared this week by one of our company Directors,” it read.

“We acknowledge that this wasn’t best practice nor aligned with our policies and procedures surrounding the safe handling of products.

“Working in partnership with our contract manufacturers, we have reinforced the strict processes and protocols to all staff members to ensure makes like this aren’t made again. It is important to note that the specific batch of lipsticks handled that morning have been disposed of.”

Both Cachia and Plecic have also both been embroiled in public scandals, including Cachia being called out for dodgy sponcon practices and Plecic comparing abortion laws to vaccine mandates.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to both Plecic and Cachia for clarification on the current status of both their business and their relationship.