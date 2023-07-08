The Internet Has Gone Feral At An ‘Influencer’ Picking Up Beach Trash & Then Dumping It Again

A bizarre video has emerged of a woman picking up trash on a beach, putting it in a large garbage bag, taking it back out, and then dumping it right back where she found it on the beach. All the while, another woman films her, presumably for the #content.

A behind-the-scenes view of the whole incident was filmed by another beach-goer and quickly shot to over 21,000 upvotes on the r/imatotalpieceofshit subreddit.

The video has led to speculation over who the woman could be, with some ruminating that perhaps she is an influencer due to the fact her actions are at odds with what’s considered normal human behaviour.

TBH, my theory is that it was someone filming a comedy sketch where they play a shitty influencer.

I mean, her movements in the video just seem too expressive for it to be an earnest “look at me, picking up rubbish, I’m a hero” type of video.

Is that still shitty? Perhaps that’s too rose-tinted of a view? Only time will tell!

Predictably, Redditors had an absolute field day roasting the woman.

“She’s a bigger pile of trash than the stuff she collected on the beach,” one wrote.

“Influencers are mostly trash humans who are too lazy and/or stupid to build a career,” penned another.

The clip was first reposted publicly on the TikTok account @TheSocialJokr where it has since clocked up 1.5 million views at the time of writing.

In a follow-up, the admin of the account confirmed that he’d originally copy/pasted the vid from his mate’s private social media account.

He also used the follow-up to call out the flood of hate comments and death threads that were left on the original video, while acknowledging the woman’s act was “outrageous and unacceptable”.

The admin then made a second follow-up video after a TikTok user mistakenly alleged that the woman on the beach was Adelaide-based radio and podcast host Deanna Carbone (@deannacarbonee).

“I apologise to all the fuckwits who went over to your profile,” he said.

“Everyone, stop fucking doing it, and stop fucking tagging her”.

In response to copping a wave of cyberbullying, Carbone published a video on her Instagram vehemently denying that it was her in the video.

“In case you missed it, I’ve been at the head of a social media attack because somebody, somewhere decided that a video of a girl leaving a bag of rubbish on the beach was me,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

Credit: @deannacarbonee via instagram

Deanna’s co-hosts on her podcast Two Brunettes & A Gay, Celeste Ariel La Scala and Aaron Collis have since published Instagram Stories corroborating Deanna’s statement.

My oh my. What a MESS.

At this stage, it’s still unclear who the actual person picking up and putting down rubbish at the beach.

Luckily for you, the reader, there’s much more legit influencer cookery content to be gobbled up.

READ MORE A Mum Blogger Has Been Sentenced To Jail For Falsely Accusing A Couple Of Attempted Kidnapping

To get started here’s our list of influencer fuck-ups that still live rent-free in our minds after all these years.

There’s also this compilation of times influencers tried to run events and it turned into abject chaos.

Enjoy!