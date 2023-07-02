Fitness Influencer Jo Lindner Tragically Dies, His GF Revealing ‘He Was In My Arms’ At The Time

German bodybuilding influencer Jo Lindner has tragically died aged just 30. His Instagram account @joesthetics currently has 8.7 million followers and was where Jo posted much of his weightlifting and lifestyle content.

In a post to her own Instagram, Lindner’s girlfriend and Thai bodybuilding champion Nicha (@immapeaches) paid tribute to her boyfriend.

During the heartbreaking post, she revealed he had died of an aneurysm while in her arms.

credit: @immapeaches

“Jo is [in] the best place everyone,” she began.

“Yesterday his past (sic) away by aneurysm … I was there with him in the room..

“He put on the necklace in my neck that he made for me. We was just lay down cuddle … waiting the time to go meet Noel [Deyzel] at the gym at 16.00…

“He was in my arms … than this is just happening too fast … 3 days ago he kept said that he pain his neck … we not really realize it … until it too late.”

She finished her post by asking fans to “please remember him as Joesthetics”.

Deyzel, a fellow bodybuilding influencer with a similarly large following of 4.2 million Instagram fans also published a tribute to his friend.

credit: @noeldeyzel_bodybuilder

“I still keep checking my phone waiting for your reply so we can meet at the gym,” he wrote.

“I’m broken bro, you opened your arms up to us, you showed us so much about life and social media. Your generosity towards myself and others will forever stay with me.”

Deyzel went on to talk about how happy he had been when Lindner returned to bodybuilding after a year off. This was due to a muscular disease which affected him in a similar fashion to that of a cramp, which he spoke about in an interview with fellow bodybuilder Bradley Martyn.

“I love you bro, rest easy,” he finished.

RIP <3