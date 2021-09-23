Jo Todd from Married at First Sight has lost her job after refusing to get vaccinated, and has taken to Instagram to explain the situation to her followers.

During her time on the show, we were rooting for Jo. She put her MAFS groom, James Susler in his place for being a gaslighter and just a dickhead in general. However, every rose has its thorn and unfortunately Todd has revealed that she is anti-vax via Instagram.

“I’m just jumping on here to reach out to all my regular clients and to the mums with the kids haircuts that I used to do in Karingal,’’ Todd said on Instagram.

“Just letting you know I won’t be going to be back to that shop anymore.

“I never thought I would lose my job over a vaccine but the positive thing is I’ve set up my own barber space so anyone I used to cut or anyone who isn’t getting the vaccine, please hit me up, message me and I’ll be happy to cut your hair.

“The new rules are you aren’t allowed to go to a barber shop without being vaccinated so I am happy to take the vaccinated or the unvaccinated and still cut your hair. So please send me a message and I look forward to seeing you again.”

This comes after Facebook and Instagram have decided to crack down on influencers sharing anti-vax content and misinformation.

Partnering with misinformation prevention coalition First Draft, the social media platforms have launched a campaign called ‘Don’t Be A Mis-Influencer’ campaign.

“Your media profile means your voice is very influential,” First Draft’s toolkit warns.

“That’s why the people who try to spread disinformation want to use it. You have the audience and the voice they lack – so you’re an ideal host for them to piggyback onto.”

All adult Aussies (yep, even those of us under 40) are currently able to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Click here to see which clinics are offering it, and talk to a doctor for more info.

The best vaccine is the first one you can get, and that’ll be our ticket out of this mess.