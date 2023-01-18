Sydney locals have slammed an unknown couple for leaving trash strewn across a popular beach after their engagement, which saw plastic crap littering the sand right next to the water’s edge.

Per news.com.au, a Mosman resident came across the carnage on Sunday morning and took to Facebook to try and find out who had left Balmoral beach in such a state.

“They left behind all of their trash, hundreds of plastic rose petals, sharp stakes sticking out of the sand and zip ties everywhere, just metres from our beautiful ocean,” she wrote.

“What a way to celebrate love hey?”

Sorry, but plastic rose petals? In this economy? Congrats on your love and everything but come on, at least go buy some real roses from the flower market or something.

The local woman believed an event business may have been behind the big moment’s mess, considering how specific the trash left on the sand and nearby grass was.

“To the company who set this up, what a way to conduct your business,” she wrote.

“Nature is not just your background, it is a living being that needs care.

“If you are going to enjoy it, take some responsibility and don’t trash it. It’s really not that hard.”

This latest display of utter disrespect for Sydney’s gorgeous beaches comes barely two weeks after thousands of revellers left Bronte beach piled with litter after Christmas.

Bronte beach was in such a dire state on Boxing Day that Waverley Council considered introducing gathering limits to curb crowds if they can’t behave or clean up after themselves.

“I really don’t want to have to consider putting limitations on that but if people don’t do the right thing we’ll have to look at alternative ways of managing things,” Mayor Paula Masselos said at the time.

Honestly, no wonder the world’s going to hell in a handbasket (which is also filled with garbage).