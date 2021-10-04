Kiss your Tuesday doom-scrolling plans goodbye because sadly that just won’t be an option today, as Facebook, Instagram and even messenger app WhatsApp are down and out.

All three social tools are experiencing outages and believe me when I say the world is in a bloody panic.

The folks behind FB (who also own Insta and WhatApp) made a statement on Twitter, a.k.a. one of the only social media apps that managed to survive the tech shitstorm.

On Twitter, Facebook policy communications director Andy Stone said the company was aware of the reported problems and “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible”.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) October 4, 2021

Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 4, 2021

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

More to come on this earth-shattering news.