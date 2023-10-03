A Punter Pulled An UNO Reverse On Escape Room Employees By Locking Them In & Giving Them Clues

A US prankster has divided the internet after he pulled an UNO reverse on escape room employees by locking them in their workplace and leaving clues for how they can break out.

ICYMI: escape rooms have really hit their stride in recent years, with punters going absolutely feral over being locked in a room with clues and puzzles that need to be solved to get out.

Yes, people pay for this experience.

Personally, it gives me the heebie-jeebies. Partly because I have the patience of someone who wants their two-minute noodles to be finished in one minute, partly because all I can think about while being shoved in a small space with several other people is who I’m going to eat first if we never crack the code to, erm, escape.

ANYWAY. Seems I’m not the only one with a gripe because one fella took it upon himself to stooge the stooges at the Amazing Escape Room in Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania.

“This dude thinks it’s sooooo funny to make us ‘escape’ our escape room,” the business captioned a now-viral TikTok, which has over 26 million views at the time of writing.

In the video, the man dashes out of the building and ties a wire around the door handles to prevent those inside from getting out. He also slipped a laminated sheet through the doors, which appears to contain instructions on how to escape.

While some people are absolutely rolling over the prank, others have condemned the man for endangering staff and just being an all-round nuisance.

“This is so dumb. What about an emergency happened and he couldn’t get out?” one user wrote.

Another penned: “Sad part is this is generally funny but I hope no one gets hurt though.”

A moderator for the Amazing Escape Room TikTok page replied, promising concerned netizens that “nobody was hurt… Just slightly annoyed”.

A spokesperson for the company — who has eight locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey — told UNILAD that the prankster is known to the company and has pulled a similar stunt in the past. They also confirmed that no damage was caused, and the company isn’t taking any legal action at this stage.

Give it up for the real-life Riddler, folks.