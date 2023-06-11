Elle Macpherson Tried Making Chocolate Mousse On TikTok & It Went Down Like A Hefty Poo Log

TikTok is in a tizzy over Elle Macpherson‘s recipe for chocolate mousse which, as one commenter so eloquently put it, looks like “the diarrhoea from an avocado”.

I don’t know about you but I’m personally sobbing over the mental image of an avocado with the shits. It’s haunting yet poetic. Beautiful.

But alas, I digress. Macpherson starred in a TikTok for her brand WelleCo where the alleged chocolate mousse was made.

“I found this new thing which is kind of magical,” Macpherson said.

The “new thing” was half an avocado, ffrreessshhhh mineral water (this will make sense once you watch the video) and two WelleCo products: Super Elixir and Nourishing Protein.

The supermodel proceeded to blend this concoction and then said: “Mmmmmm! Delicious! Chocolate mousse for breakfast.”

Look, I’m not here to yuck anyone’s yum, but that chocolate mousse is what I imagine “goopy carbonara” in The Sims looks like. Just runny slop which slides off your spoon and lands on the floor with a big fart noise. SPLUURRRRTTTTTT.

Folks were quick to sound off in the comments with their thoughts and feelings about the Chocolate Mousse™.

“Chocolate slop,” one person said.

“Is the mousse in the room with you?” wrote another commenter.

“Yass watery guacamole,” said a third.

“Goop … in every meaning of the word,” another person said.

“Omg it’s like diarrhea,” said another.

The wit on offer here is a thing of beauty. Bravo, hilarious commenters.

READ MORE This Influencer’s Unconventional Wedding Menu Has The Entire TikTok Community In A Shambles

They do raise an excellent point, however: does Elle Macpherson know what the consistency of a mousse is meant to be? I have watched enough of The Great British Bake Off to know a mousse should be fluffy, but also sort of like a dense foam. It most bloody definitely should not be watery à la soup.

Also, hasn’t avocado chocolate mousse been a thing from way back? Ol’ mate Macpherson has either been living under a rock or she hasn’t had to cater a dinner party with vegans.

Image credit: TikTok / @welleco