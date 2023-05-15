CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses disordered eating.

An influencer who served a gluten and dairy-free menu at her wedding has been absolutely ripped online and you’ve probably seen the discourse on your TikTok FYP.

Sam Cutler, the creator of The Fit Fatale, detailed everything she ate on her big day in a TikTok titled “What I ate on my wedding day” and it’s left the online community outraged.

Her controversial wedding day feed was comprised of green smoothies, salmon and veggies and a gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free chocolate wedding cake.

Later in the evening, at the reception, Cutler and her new husband invited guests to enjoy a taco bar, and served rosé that, she noted, had a very low sugar content.

The vid quickly reached viral status, garnering over 4.3 million views on TikTok alongside a slew of pretty outraged comments.

The content creator has described herself as a “health-focused bride”, but several viewers felt she’d taken her big day to unnecessary extremes.

“Bro ONE DAY IS OK,” exclaimed one TikTok user. “I woke up still drunk from my rehearsal dinner,” another user shared.

Cutler also had her tables adorned with anti-bloating gummies, another choice which left viewers reeling.

“Bloat pills on every table was my last straw,” one user commented. “I thought it wasn’t that bad and then I got to the bloat pills part,” another user wrote.

Other TikTok users came to the defence of Cutler, saying if she was spending a mint on the wedding she may as well eat what she wanted on her big day.

“It’s her wedding, she can have whatever she wants,” one user wrote. “If she’s paying for an expensive wedding then she should eat what she can eat and likes,” another insisted.

Sam has since shared a video addressing some of the especially cooked comments that accused her of having an eating disorder and pushing her disordered eating onto her guests.

“I hope this can inspire some to find what works for their bodies proudly without shame, and others to rethink the way they judge, speak and communicate with human beings,” Sam wrote.

“Sending so much love.”

As a tummy-ache girlie myself I understand wanting to feel your best on your wedding day, especially if you have a number of food intolerances to cater to.

But one thing I do know for certain is that if I was one of her guests, I would definitely be hitting up a drive thru on the way home.

If you need support, give Butterfly Foundation a call on 1800 33 4673 or chat online.

If you are in distress, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.