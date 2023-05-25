Beauty influencer Alix Earle has detailed her wild experience in Italy after the Booking.com accommodation she sorted out for her stay in Positano, Italy turned out to be a scam. Stranded in the heart of Italy with your 10 best friends? Sounds like the start of an iconic movie, TBH.

Earle and her merry band of (mostly) influencer pals ventured on a three-week tour of Europe to celebrate her graduation from the University of Miami.

The trip was scheduled to visit Ibiza, Positano, Santorini, Mykonos and Athens — an absolute goldmine for any content creator looking for some hot new IG pics.

However, things went awry when the girls hit Positano and realised their villa with “scenic views” never existed. I’d simply scream in Italian at that point.

“The house we were supposed to stay at doesn’t exist,” Earle said in a TikTok.

“Our car service cancelled, it’s midnight [and] we literally don’t know where to go — 11 girls stranded in Positano.”

Influencer Xandra Pohl, Earle’s bestie and one of the girls who were also on the trip, described the whole experience as a “dumpster fire” on her own TikTok channel.

In her video she said the group “realised our Booking.com was probably a scam” while they were on the plane from Ibiza to Positano, and that they got a random hotel for the night, but were still stranded without accommodation.

Apparently, four girls had to sleep on a single “cot” too. Nothing scenic about that.

After Earle made a series of TikToks about being stranded in Italy, Airbnb reached out to the influencer via the comments section saying it would fix her dilemma.

“Babes we got you,” a representative for the company wrote.

“Our people are calling you now.”

And what do you know, Airbnb actually came through with a White Lotus-style villa for Earle and her 10 friends. It had a pool, a gorgeous view and basically looked like a castle.

I need to have contacts at Airbnb the next time something goes wrong on my trips overseas.

In an official statement, Booking.com clarified that the fake accommodation listing was a “rare instance”. The company, however, is aware of similar scams, and wants customers to be vigilant when securing a booking.

“We are aware of the unfortunate situation, which is not reflective of our usual guest experience, and are investigating further,” a spokesperson said.

“In the very rare instance of an issue such as this, Booking.com’s customer service team is available 24/7 to support with whatever our guests need.

“This is clearly not a situation we would want for anyone using our platform as our primary aim is to enable smooth and enjoyable travel experiences.

“This property has since been delisted on Booking.com.”

Well, despite things going to shit for Alix Earle, I’m absolutely positive that the Positano stay ended up more iconic and eventful for the girls than it would have if the original booking had existed. Way to turn coal into diamonds.