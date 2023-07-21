Yumi Stynes Slams Right-Wing Fuckos Who Are Mad She Wrote An Informed Sex Ed Book For Kids

Yumi Stynes has responded to the backlash she has received for her new age-appropriate, highly-researched and informative sex education book for children.

Stynes and long-time Dolly Doctor writer Dr Melissa Kang‘s new book Welcome to Sex (which is the fourth in a series of educational and AWARD-WINNING books) was recently pulled from shelves in Big W stores across the country after it was met with backlash from backward conservatives.

You know, the same conservatives who don’t want drag queens reading children’s stories to… children.

“We really have a lot of credentials,” Stynes told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We’ve got an army of professors, who fact-checked and contributed to the book.

“So for people to try and shame us or make us feel like we haven’t done the work, it’s just really misguided. It does make me think that they’re taking a leaf out of the book of Trumpism and fearmongering there.”

Stynes also claimed to the SMH that Daily Mail reporters camped outside her house.

The loudest voices in the campaign against Stynes and Kang are anti-trans and anti-queer TERFs who have come out to say the book made them “physically ill” because it educates children on sex and pleasure beyond the bounds of the rigid gender binary and also talks openly about sexuality, pornography and the dangers of sending nudes online.

After all, kids are going to grow up and become a whole smorgasbord of different people with different needs (in a world that is so full of dangerous technology), so it’s important they know the ways they will begin to feel during their teenage years aren’t abnormal or wrong, and how they can keep themselves safe.

I wish somebody told me literally anything about how to have safe gay sex when I was in high school but hey, I guess it’s better for kids to put themselves in harm’s way and feel shame than read a book catered to them that properly educates them? Make it make sense.

“We were pitched the idea of writing something together,” Stynes told the SMH.

“[We thought] what’s the most pressing thing?

“[Welcome to] Periods started the convo, and then [Welcome to] Consent was a burning issue.

“The one that was going to be an opus, we knew it was going to be big and require a lot of diligence and research and consultation, was sex. So, we’re going to give ourselves lots of time and lots of space to put it together and really be thoughtful about it.

“This book was a response to genuine questions asked by adolescents to Dolly Doctor for more than 20 years. She was exposed to what kids were too ashamed to ask anyone else.”

Heaven forbid we try to rid children of shame around sex and sexuality by applying our own religious or conservative fears onto their young minds.

I am begging some people to PLEASE touch some fucking grass. It’s a glorious thing that a book like this exists.