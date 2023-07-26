23 Y.O. Man Who Was Charged W/ Alleged Harassment Of Yumi Stynes Has Publicly Apologised

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged threats of violence and racism.

A Sydney man who was arrested and charged for allegedly sending online threats to author Yumi Stynes has issued a “public and sincere apology” after he appeared in court.

23-year-old Eli Engwicht, who’s also known by his rapper name Lil Swift, has apologised to Stynes for the “inconvenience and the trouble” he caused via an alleged online threat he sent to the Welcome to Sex author.

On Friday, Engwicht was arrested at Balmain police station and was charged with one count of carriage service to menace, harass or offend, per The Australian.

“I apologise to Yumi Stynes and her direct family members for the inconvenience and the trouble and the threats that I have sent,” the Sydney amateur rapper said outside of Downing Centre Local Court, per ABC News.

“I’m sorry. This is a public and sincere apology (for) … my wrongdoing.

“I have a lot to grow [sic] as a person.”

Engwicht’s alleged threats towards the author and her family — which were publicly posted on Stynes’ Instagram account — involved graphic details of violence, including sexual violence.

The rapper’s lawyer confirmed that Engwicht will plead guilty. It is also reported that his lawyer asked for a six-week adjournment so that Engwicht could be referred to a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program.

Stynes has, unfortunately, received an immense amount of backlash from right-wing fuckos and conservatives for her highly intelligent, well-researched sex-ed book.

The book, which she co-wrote with Dolly Doctor writer Dr Melissa Kang, is part of an award-winning series that aims to educate children on various subjects like consent and puberty. Recently, it was pulled from the shelves of Big W stores across the country after right-wing folks complained about the book’s contents.

“We really have a lot of credentials,” Stynes told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We’ve got an army of professors who fact-checked and contributed to the book.

“So for people to try and shame us or make us feel like we haven’t done the work, it’s just really misguided. It does make me think that they’re taking a leaf out of the book of Trumpism and fearmongering there.”

She also told the publication that Welcome to Sex “was a response to genuine questions asked by adolescents to Dolly Doctor for more than 20 years.”

Stynes has publicly aired out all the gronks who’ve been sending her horrible messages through Instagram, including Engwicht’s alleged message.

Since appearing in court on Wednesday, ABC News reported that Magistrate Janet Wahlquist ordered Engwicht not to intentionally or recklessly destroy any of Styne’s property and that he must not contact her at all unless it is through a lawyer.

The case was adjourned until September, per ABC News.

Although Welcome to Sex has been taken away from Big W’s physical stores, parents can still purchase the book online. It’s also a best-seller on Amazon.

