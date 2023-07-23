23 Y.O. Man Charged W/ Alleged Harassment Of Yumi Stynes Following Sex Ed Book Backlash

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses violence and racism.

NSW police have reportedly arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly harassed author and Aussie media icon Yumi Stynes, who recently faced backlash over her highly-researched and informative sex education book for children.

According to The Guardian, on Friday, a Sydney man was arrested at Balmain police station and was charged with one count of carriage service to menace, harass or offend.

Police have also reportedly applied for two apprehended violence orders to protect the author, according to The Australian.

“Officers from Leichhardt police area command commenced an investigation over alleged online threats to a 48-year-old woman,” a spokesperson for New South Wales police said, per the publication.

“Following inquiries, a 23-year-old man was arrested at Balmain police station. He was then taken to Newtown police station, where he was charged with one count of use carriage service to menace/harass/offend.”

Stynes, unfortunately, received backlash from right-wing fuckos for her highly intelligent, well-researched and informative sex education book for kids, Welcome to Sex.

The book, which she co-wrote with Dolly Doctor writer Dr Melissa Kang, aimed to provide important info about everything revolving around coitus. Recently it was pulled from Big W stores across the country after conservatives kicked up a fuss about the contents of the book.

“We really have a lot of credentials,” Stynes told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We’ve got an army of professors who fact-checked and contributed to the book.

“So for people to try and shame us or make us feel like we haven’t done the work, it’s just really misguided. It does make me think that they’re taking a leaf out of the book of Trumpism and fearmongering there.”

She also told the publication that Welcome to Sex “was a response to genuine questions asked by adolescents to Dolly Doctor for more than 20 years.”

Recently the author exposed a bunch of threats that were flooding her DM’s in an Instagram post.

“All we wanted to do was the absolute best for our young readers. It was crucial to our personal ethics. So there is no insecurity nor concern from me about Welcome to Sex,” Stynes wrote on IG.

“What does concern me is impunity.

“The impunity with which men think that they can attack women.

“It’s a concern of mine and it will continue to be an ongoing concern, and the best way these abusers can be called to account is by shining a light on them.

“It’s all their own shitty words from their own shitty minds, posted from their own shitty accounts.”

The 23-year-old has been granted strict condition bail and is set to appear in Downing Centre Local Court on July 26 for the apprehended violence order and August 11 for the charge, The Australian reports.

Image Source: Getty Images / Don Arnold