One in five young Aussies have fallen for the conspiracy theory that 5G technology somehow caused the coronavirus pandemic, new research has shown.

A poll by Essential Research found 20% of respondents aged between 18 and 34 reckon “the 5G wireless network is being used to spread the COVID-19 virus.” As if it even needs to be said by now: it’s not.

That’s more than the 13% of people aged between 35 and 54 who believe it, and way higher than just 4% of people 55 and above who believe it. For once, the boomers are actually alright.

The 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory has been repeatedly debunked by just about everyone who actually has expertise on the matter.

“There is absolutely no evidence about 5G doing anything in the coronavirus space,” Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said earlier this month.

“I have unfortunately received a lot of communication from these conspiracy theorists myself.

“It is complete nonsense – 5G has got nothing at all to do with coronavirus.”

But that didn’t stop protesters in Melbourne, who staged an unlawful protest against the lockdowns and 5G technology just over a week ago.

The protesters also chanted “arrest Bill Gates” for some reason. And unfortunately, the poll found one in five young Aussies believe that Bill Gates is somehow responsible for the pandemic too.

One of the main ways these ideas get into people’s heads is online.

In Australia, celebs including Pete Evans, Anthony Mundine and Isabel Lucas have been spreading the conspiracy theory on social media. Even reality TV stars from Married At First Sight and The Bachelorette have gotten in on the mess.

Internationally, people like Fran Drescher, Woody Harrelson and M.I.A. have also posted about (and even gotten into online beef over) the incompletely untrue theory.

Now that the pubs starting to open again, if your mate decides to bring up this bullshit over a bev, just remind them: 5G waves are weaker than a rainbow.

Or maybe just (politely) read this to them.