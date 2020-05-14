Fran Drescher, a.k.a. the nanny from The Nanny, is the latest celeb to get on social media and sprout the false and frankly insane conspiracy theory that 5G technology ~somehow~ caused the coronavirus pandemic, among other things.

Not only did she spread the conspiracy theory, but she even started beefing with those who called her out on her shit.

Things kicked off with a single Instagram post, which Drescher also shared on Twitter.

Translation: “I can’t believe all the commercials for 5G. Great for cancer, harming birds, bees and more viruses like the coronavirus. Dial it back. Keep it simple. Be a mindful consumer the @CancerSchmancer way. Make what you buy your vote, and what you don’t buy your protest. We can do this. God is speaking, let’s listen.”

Fran stans were disappointed, to say the least.

Damn it. Never meet your heroes. — Fat Emily Dickenson (@defNOTalien) May 13, 2020

Was this account hacked? — ????????????¯\_(ツ)_/¯???????????????????????? (@hayekd) May 13, 2020

Very quickly, both in her Insta comments and on Twitter, users asked her to delete the post or at least provide evidence for her claims.

Instead, Drescher responded by beefing with her critics.

In one post, she says: “If you are addicted to Bluetooth, microwave ovens, cordless phones and 5G, be my guest. Time will tell who in the end suffers.”

It’s hard to imagine anyone living without those three things, and they have no known links with the coronavirus or any other disease.

Dont be mean. This is not a religion. Its science thats not greed driven. Your body cant hack all the emf’s. Your immune system cant work at an optimal. But if u dont agree its ok. Time will tell. https://t.co/XJe3HpqIxo — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) May 13, 2020

We are of the earth. We are in harmony w the earth. Don’t believe that rediculous propaganda. Its greed driven. But if you are addicted to blue tooth, microwave ovens, cordless phoness and 5G be my guest. Time will tell who in the end suffers… https://t.co/ReOxDTzlHH — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) May 13, 2020

When users asked for for evidence, Drescher linked to the homepage of a an anti-vax, anti-fluoride, alternative medicine website. Thankfully, she misspelled the URL.

It’s a tough situation because Drescher herself is a cancer survivor. She knows first-hand how debilitating the illness is, and what treatment involves.

But that doesn’t change the fact there is simply no evidence linking 5G technology to the coronavirus, cancer or any other disease.

Fran Drescher, it’s time to kindly shut the fuck up.

READ MORE I Researched If Bill Gates Caused The Coronavirus After I Was Called A "Fucktard" In My DMs