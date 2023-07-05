A 20-Year-Old Man Has Died After Becoming Trapped At A Newcastle Hospital Construction Site

A 20-year-old construction worker has died after a workplace accident on the site of the John Hunter Hospital redevelopment in Newcastle.

NSW Police said emergency services were called to a worksite on Jacaranda Drive in New Lambton Heights about 9am following reports a man had become trapped.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and admitted to the hospital, where he later died.

Police have established a crime scene that has been examined by specialist police, and SafeWork NSW has been notified.

John Hunter Hospital is undergoing an $835-million expansion, which commenced last year. It is expected to be complete by 2026.

Global construction company Multiplex, which is managing the expansion, released a statement on Wednesday confirming the death.

“A serious incident occurred this morning at our John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct site where reinforcement fell and struck a worker,” the company said.

“Tragically, the worker did not survive his injuries.

“The site has been secured and we are offering our full support to police, SafeWork NSW and the workforce.

“We will continue to work with the relevant authorities to carry out a full investigation.

“Our sincerest thoughts and condolences go out to the worker’s family and coworkers.”

Health Minister Ryan Park also offered his “deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues” of the young man.

“This is distressing for everyone involved and support and counselling is available for workers, staff and their families during this difficult time,” he said in a statement.

“A full investigation by NSW Police and SafeWork NSW is now underway into this incident.”

NSW Police said a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Image credit: NBN News / Supplied