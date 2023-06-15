A 16Y.O. Boy Has Died After Being Injured In A Workplace Accident In Perth

A teenage boy has died after he sustained “critical injuries” in a workplace incident in Perth’s south-east.

According to ABC News, emergency services were called to TLC Surface Treatment Factory in Welshpool before 8am.

A spokesperson for the WA Police say the 16-year-old was taken straight to hospital after suffering “critical injuries”.

“Sadly, he died a short time later,” the spokesperson said.

PerthNow reported that WorkSafe WA claimed the teen was “struck” by an object in the factory. It is also reported the teen was believed to be a trainee or apprentice.

CFMEU state secretary Mick Buchan stressed that employees needed to focus more on occupational health and safety.

“Today, yet again, we hear the news of a tragic workplace fatality, a young man who never came home and who was only really starting his working life,” he said, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I think it’s another reminder for the government, for WorkSafe, for employers, and for employees, that enough is enough.

“They need to reset the workplaces and invest more in safety, set up properly structured safety committees with representatives who give them proper union training to be able to implement policies and develop the best procedures possible to stop any more carnage in our workplaces.”

WorkSafe will be investigating the matter, and a report will be prepared for the corner, per ABC News.

According to Safe Work Australia, as of June 8, 57 Australian workers have been killed in the workplace this year. The West Australian also reported that this is the sixth workplace death in Western Australia in just over three weeks.

Image Source: The Sydney Morning Herald / Ezra Holt