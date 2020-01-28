A woman has gone viral after being snapped on her phone just moments after being hit by a car.

Initial footage of the accident, captured by Twitter user @colbydroscher, shows an abundance of New York bystanders rushing to lift an SUV that had subsequently trapped the victim. The footage is pretty wild. Check it out below.

Just now at Delancey and Norfolk in the Lower East Side an accident ran over a pedestrian trapping them under an SUV. Onlookers just lifted the SUV, dragging the victim out. pic.twitter.com/uq1IHcSJ9k — help how do i change this (@colbydroscher) January 26, 2020

The Twitter user then updated those who were following his thread, with an image of the woman, moments later, surrounded by paramedics, alongside the caption: “The woman is awake and on her phone.”

The woman is awake and on her phone. pic.twitter.com/BhGYSZpfn0 — help how do i change this (@colbydroscher) January 26, 2020

Now, what was meant to be a harmless update subsequently turned into a bit of a viral spectacle, as users began to comment on the fact that this absolute trooper was able to user her phone, mere moments after a near-fatal experience. She’s unknowingly become a symbol for those who can’t stay away from their phones.

The internet’s collective mind naturally ran wild with possible explanations.

Me downloading my health insurance card and checking my coverage before they call the paramedics — gideon ???? (@ghod) January 26, 2020

“can someone come pick me up im not trying to have this ambulance bill” — don’t let the bastards grind you in any direction (@paradisegallows) January 27, 2020

Aside from the internet’s shenanigans, it’s obviously a huge relief that the woman appears to be in a stable position. Major kudos to the quick-thinking bystanders.