Last night, Karen Khachanov bowed out of the Australian Open at the hands of Nick Kyrgios in a stellar 5-set match. While Kyrgios’ gruelling 6-2, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 7-6 victory most definitely deserves attention, a lot of the hype surrounding last night’s match pertained to his Russian opponent being the spitting image of Liam Hemsworth. Spitting. Damn. Image.

Many took to Twitter to express their shooketh-ness, and rightly so. (I genuinely thought both of the images below were Liam.)

Are you the 23-year-old world number 17 from Moscow, or Gale Hawthorne… or both? My brain has melted.

It seems as though Khachanov has long been facing questions about his famous doppelgänger since climbing up the tennis ranks, once joking on his IG story that he was the “4th Hemsworth brother” and acknowledging on this Outside the Ball skit that Hemsworth was “basically himself”.

Confirmed: it’s a game, set, match. I’ll be thinking about their freakish similarities for weeks to come.

Do you gain deep satisfaction from discovering remarkably identical doppelgängers, as well?