Ash Barty has had an incredible year, ascending to the rank of the world’s number one women’s tennis player, and she has capped it all off by being named Young Australian Of The Year.

The 23-year-old could not be in Canberra for the ceremony as she is currently competing in the Australian Open in Melbourne.

2002 Australian Of The Year winner Pat Rafter presented her with the award in an interview room at the tournament. She said:

“All of my values that I’ve lived by and try to live by every single day, regardless of whether it’s in sport … all comes from mum and dad. It’s about being humble and respectful, and giving it a crack – trying to be the best you can be, and that’s all you can ask of yourself.”

In a statement abut the award, National Australia Day Council chair Danielle Roche said:

“Ash Barty is the world’s number one tennis player, a champion athlete and an extraordinary young woman doing our nation proud. Her achievements are inspiring young Australians to follow their dreams.”

Last year, Barty became the first Australian since Evonne Goolagong Cawley to take the women’s number one singles ranking.