A woman has suffered critical injuries after being hit by a rollercoaster carriage at the Melbourne Royal Show, police say.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said the woman, who is believed to be in her 20s, may have walked onto the Rebel Coaster ride’s tracks at about 5:45pm to retrieve a dropped phone.

“Sadly, the woman was then found injured on the ground,” she said.

Melbourne Royal Show organisers have released a statement confirming an investigation was underway.

“We are working closely with the ride operator, WorkSafe Victoria and Victoria Police to investigate the issue further,” the statement said.

“However, we can confirm that no one has fallen from the ride.

“The ride in question will be closed for the foreseeable future and updates will be made as information comes to hand.”

A stall owner told The Herald Sun passengers were stuck on the ride for several hours.

“They only got down about half an hour ago, but the screaming was so loud — I think everyone must have been really scared,” she said.

“The ride went up like normal, then there were screams, then it stopped and stayed that way for ages.”

A Royal Melbourne Hospital spokeswoman told The Age the woman remained in a critical condition.

The incident occurred on the fourth day of the Melbourne Royal Show. It’s the first year the show has gone ahead since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions.